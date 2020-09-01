Focused Adam Idah ready to inject pace into Ireland's plans

All this talk of a new way, of an Irish footballing revolution, is great. To a point. Stephen Kenny knows he has to hit the ground running and the new Irish manager is banking on raw pace to make that a reality as he finally faces into his first game in charge.

Kenny's choice of squad reflects that desire to discommode defences with movement and, in Adam Idah, he has identified a striker who brings both speed and size to the surface. With 34 goals in 61 underage games for Ireland, the Norwich City attacker brings the promise of an end product too.

Idah ran the 60m as a child in Cork, one of the many sporting paths on which he was pointed by his late grandfather Kevin Hayes. That was before tunnel vision kicked in and he dedicated himself to College Corinthians and an ambition to make a life for himself through football.

So, how fast is he exactly?

“I'd say I'm pretty quick, pretty quick,” he laughed. “Dunno. You will have to wait and see.”

This isn't a case of bringing the 19-year old kid in to get a taste for the big time. Look through the rest of Kenny's attacking options and you would have to say that Idah has a right good chance of featuring against Bulgaria this Thursday and on Sunday when Finland come to Dublin.

He doesn't seem one bit nervous about it.

Kenny's decision to promote a handful of U21s at the same time means he has some familiar faces in the dressing-room, on the pitch and around the hotel. The presence of a manager he knows so well from the U21s doesn't hurt either.

“I’ve worked with Stephen with the U21s for that last season and he’s been great to me. I know Stephen has watched me a few times but I just have to keep working hard every time I get the opportunity with Norwich.

“I just have to give it my all,” said Idah who was only making his first start for the Norwich first team this time last year.

There is a great team in this Irish team so I just have to do my best because there is no favouritism between Stephen and myself so I have to stay focused.

Idah's footballing idols were Roy and Robbie Keane and, cool and all as it would be to have another version of the former, it is the latter's goals that this current generation could probably do with more than anything else as a new manager assumes control.

Idah could do worse than follow in the footsteps of his clubmate Teemu Pukki. The Finn's exploits in England are better known in these parts of the world but the 30-year-old has found the net 25 times in 80 appearances for Finland. How Ireland could do with that sort of return.

“Teemu is a great professional. Obviously I played with him throughout the whole season. Seeing him in training and even outside training, he’s just the perfect athlete to be honest.

“As you said, he scored a few goals for Finland last year to get them into the Euros. He’s a great striker and I can look up to players like Teemu and try to use his athleticism and professionalism in my career. He’s a great role model for me.”

Pukki scored ten times for Norwich last season but the rate plummeted as the season wore on and the Canaries nosedived. That he managed 36 the year before as they claimed promotion from the Championship suggests that Idah's own strike rate could rise as well.

Idah and most of the rest of the Republic squad took to the training pitch in Abbotstown yesterday for the first time under Kenny. Goalkeeper Kieran O'Hara sat it out as a precaution and Mark Travers was due to fly in as cover just in case.

James McCarthy did train despite carrying a bruised leg into camp. Three St Patrick's Athletic players, Conor Kearns, Shane Griffin and Lee Desmond, were added to the party for training purposes.