Jack Grealish comes in but Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks are out for England

Jack Grealish has received his first England call-up for the Nations League matches against Iceland and Denmark but Marcus Rashford and Harry Winks have withdrawn from the squad.

Aston Villa captain Grealish has previously represented England at Under-21 level and was a member of Gareth Southgate’s Toulon Tournament-winning squad of 2016, but has never previously been involved with the senior side.

Southgate was criticised in some quarters for his initial decision to leave the 24-year-old midfielder out of his group.

But a change of heart has seen Grealish given his first chance to prove himself on the international stage, following an impressive campaign in which he played a pivotal role in Villa’s Premier League survival.

Grealish opted to represent England in 2015, having also had the choice to play for the Republic of Ireland, who he had previously represented at youth level.

Manchester United striker Rashford has withdrawn from Southgate’s squad with an ankle injury, while Tottenham midfielder Winks has also been forced to return to his club, the Football Association confirmed in a squad update issued on Monday afternoon.

Rashford took to social media shortly after the announcement to express his disappointment.

He posted: “Gutted. Never want to let this team down but these fixtures just came a little too soon for me. I tried my best but I have to focus on starting the season at my strongest for club and country. Good luck boys, I’ll be cheering you on from home @england”

England face Iceland in Reykjavik on September 5 before travelling to Copenhagen to play Denmark three days later.