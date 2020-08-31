Q&A: What is at stake in today's FAI EGM

D-Day has arrived for the Football Association of Ireland, with members due to vote later today on a bailout deal to secure the association’s financial viability.

The package to rescue the organisation from probable insolvency was first brokered on January 30 by then Sports Minister Shane Ross and new FAI Chairman Roy Barrett into what was termed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

However, Covid-19 prevented the necessary emergency general meeting (EGM) of the FAI’s members being convened to vote on the changes.

Boardroom upheaval over the impact it has on committee structures also protracted the process.

Here we provide a simple explainer of what’s ahead later:

When and how will the EGM be held?

The meeting will take place this evening at 6pm, not in person but through videoconference. Although the last meeting on the topic, the gathering of FAI senior council, went ahead at the Red Cow Hotel on August 7, renewed government restrictions on indoor gatherings due to the resurgence in Covid-19 cases forced them to go online.

Overall, 206 members are eligible to participate and vote. Those that have signed up will be given log-in details to view proceedings from the FAI’s headquarters in Abbotstown.

What is at stake?

Primarily, over €36.5m of state aid.

Two-thirds of eligible voters must back the proposals to enact the reform measures into the FAI rulebook. In return, the state will release the funding.

How is the funding broken down?

In April 2019, as the association led by long-time chief executive John Delaney entered unprecedented turmoil over corporate governance and financial issues, the government suspended funding.

That meant the second instalment of the annual €2.9m (€1.45m) from last year was immediately frozen. These monies are earmarked to fund the subsidise the salaries of 60 FAI development officers working nationwide.

As well as restoring that cash, also at play are three years of enhanced state grants (€17.4m) and an interest-free loan to cover the annual license fee payable to the national stadium (€7.64m).

In addition, the FAI have applied for €10.5m from the state’s Covid-19 relief fund.

What did the FAI have to do for funding to be reinstated?

Amid the wave of controversy engulfing the FAI last year, Sports Minister Ross insisted that “not a cent of state funding” would be paid to the FAI until they modernised their structures.

A raft of reports were commissioned to examine the source of the FAI’s financial problems.

The task of updating these structures principally fell within the remit of the Governance Review Group (GRP), a committee established between the FAI and Sport Ireland.

Led by Aidan Horan from the Institute of Public Administration (IPA), the three-month exercise resulted in 78 recommendations, including a boardroom reshuffle to include independent directors.

The influx of external expertise on the board had been recommended stretching back to the Genesis Report in 2002 but was never implemented during the Delaney era that commenced three years later.

Mr Horan also encouraged term limits for members of the Senior Council, a body of 58 whose ultimate responsibility was holding the board to account. While increasing this committee to 79, he called for a clause whereby those with 10 years’ experience would transition out from the Council by 2022.

Members overwhelmingly endorsed the rule changes in July 2019.

So what’s the hold up in the funding?

Members felt they had sacrificed enough, especially with a full new board, including three independent directors, being appointed but the MoU sought further measures.

That Mr Barrett agreed to these additional reforms – including the expansion of the independent cohort from four to six and fast-tracking the cull of Council to this year – caused much angst across Irish football.

Fifa and Uefa were asked to intervene over fears that the game would become an outlier in world sport by losing its sovereignty at boardroom level in ceding control to outside interests.

Once Minister Ross lost his seat and a new government was formed earlier this year, hopes were raised that a compromise could be found.

That looked doomed last month when the new Sports Ministers, Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, publicly refused to renegotiate the MoU.

A collision course seemed inevitable when the eight directors of the 12-person board came out with a statement denying they consented to the terms of the MoU before Barrett signed the deal with Ross.

Will today’s EGM finally back the proposals to secure funds and why?

Yes, today’s votes will be passed.

It took until the weekend for a climbdown by the government reverting to the original plan of Council members not retiring until 2022 to assuage their concerns.

Up to 30 of the original 58, including FAI President Gerry McAnaney, were in the firing line if the updated wording was imposed upon them.

Switching the casting vote from Barrett to the President, who is elected through football channels, was seen as another sweetener to avoid a bloodbath.

The FAI also wants to introduce a “fit and proper” test on all those applying to their committees, Senior Council, board or others.

This may consume plenty of time this evening, as the exact details of what criteria will be applied in determining an applicant’s suitability is set to be scrutinised.