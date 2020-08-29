Manchester United keeping tabs on Ajax’s Donny van de Beek

Manchester United keeping tabs on Ajax’s Donny van de Beek
Donny van de Beek has been linked with a move to Old Trafford (Adam Davy/PA)
Saturday, August 29, 2020 - 21:03 PM
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer

Manchester United are monitoring the situation surrounding Ajax midfielder Donny van de Beek, the PA news agency understands.

The 23-year-old helped the Amsterdam side reach last year’s Champions League semi-finals and has been linked with a variety of high-profile moves.

Van de Beek did not play in Ajax’s friendly against Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday due to what coach Erik ten Hag said were developments regarding his future.

Barcelona and United have been strongly linked with the Holland international, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side understood to be monitoring the midfielder.

While it is not believed anything is firm or imminent, the Old Trafford giants have been scouting Van de Beek and he would fit the age profile the club are looking at.

