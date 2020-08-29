Late Galway collapse denies Caulfield fairytale start

FAI Cup

Galway United 2

Shelbourne 5

Eamonn Deacy Park

John Caulfield will rue Galway United’s fading in the final quarter as Shelbourne got on top to ensure a decisive FAI Cup win at Eamonn Deacy Park.

But Caulfield will take a lot of hope from his new charges who twice came from behind to level, having earlier missed a penalty to hit the front.

Dayle Rooney struck twice from Shelbourne as they finally got on top in a cracking cup encounter.

Galway should have hit the front after 19 minutes when Shels goalkeeper Colin McCabe took down Enda Curran.

But Mikey Place, who had put Curran through, blazed the penalty over the crossbar.

And they were made pay by a Shels side who settled and started to dictate play and they broke the deadlock ten minutes from the break.

Dayle Rooney supplied a sublime finish to the bottom left corner of the net from a free directly in front of goal on the edge of the box, steering it around the six-man wall to score.

They almost added a second six minutes later but Mark Byrne’s connection to a corner from the right by Rooney was deflected around the post by Killian Brouder.

Galway got back on level terms seven minutes after the restart when Curran drilled the ball low into the net from inside the box after a shot from Shane Doherty was deflected into his path after a corner.

But Shels hit the front after 71 minutes when a quick turnover saw Ciaran Kilduff through and he neatly chipped the advancing Matthew Connor to score.

However, the lead last less than two minutes later as a surging run from Doherty saw the ball run loose for Place and he made amends for his penalty miss to poke the ball into the bottom left corner.

Shels didn’t panic and got back in front eleven minutes from time when a shot from Kilduff came back off the crossbar but Ryan Brennan followed through to tap home his side’s third goal.

And they wrapped up the issue seven minutes from time when Rooney slotted home superbly into the top corner And then in the closing stages sub Aaron Dobbs added a fifth goal to complete a fine win for Shels.

GALWAY UNITED: Connor; Horgan, Farragher, Brouder, Parthoens (Ludden, 82); Place (Ubaezuon, 73), Higgins (Barry, 46), Nugent, Duggan, Doherty; Curran (Faherty, 66).

SHELBOURNE: McCabe; Poynton (Friel, 83), D Byrne, O’Reilly, O’Hanlon; Fernandes (Moore, 88), M Byrne (Quinn 55), Deegan, Rooney; Brennan (Kabia, 83), Kilduff (Dobbs, 88).

Referee: D McGrath.