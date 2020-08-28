Penalty drama hands Rovers much-needed cash boost amid Covid losses

Stephen Bradley has stressed the financial boost of getting through to the next round of the Europa League is massive for Shamrock Rovers amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Having played the whole of extra-time with 10 men following Liam Scales’ 87th minute dismissal, Rovers were far from their best in a dramatic night at Tallaght Stadium.

But they eventually prevailed to beat Ilves 12-11 in a nerve-wracking penalty shootout after having twice come from behind for a 2-2 draw in normal time against their Finnish opponents.

Alan Mannus and Joey O’Brien proved the Hoops’ heroes in the end.

Goalkeeper Mannus, having scored a penalty himself, saved Ilves’ 13th spot kick before veteran defender O’Brien emphatically blasted home his second penalty of the shootout to win it.

Victory puts Rovers into Monday’s second round draw and with it another €260,000 in UEFA prize money.

“I am delighted for everyone behind the scenes,” said Bradley.

“Financially Covid has hit everyone and this club is no different.

“There has been a massive loss of revenue and getting through a round is so important for everyone involved.

“I am delighted for the players as they are the ones who get you there. But, behind the scenes, everyone is working so hard to keep it going.”

Rovers were incensed at times with the handling of a rollercoaster game by referee Michal Ocenáš.

The Slovak official awarded a first-half penalty against O’Brien for handball when the ball had clearly struck him in the face.

He also gave an indirect free kick inside the Rovers’ box late on when penalising Mannus for picking up a back pass which had struck an Ilves player.

“I thought some of the decisions were terrible, really poor,” said Bradley.

“The free kick in the box for the supposed back pass was unbelievable. Alan is an international, has played how many games, he's not going to pick the ball up. It's obviously hit the forward and dropped to him.

“The ref is saying after the game, 'I made a mistake’, but it's too late, they could have won the game.

“Some of the decisions were disgraceful, (Scales) was a sending off, but in general some of them were really poor.”

On Ilves’ first half penalty, Bradley added: “It hit Joey in the face. He was adamant that the ref was on the wrong side to see it. Some of the decisions that went against us were poor.”