Irish striker picks up League Two Player of the Year award

The attacker helped Swindon win the League Two title after scoring 25 goals in 28 games
Eoin Doyle, playing for Bradford City in 2018. Picture: PA
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 12:17 PM
Steve Neville

Irish striker Eoin Doyle has been rewarded with the League Two Player of the Year award for his performances with Swindon Town.

The attacker, now at Bolton, helped Swindon win the League Two title after scoring 25 goals in 28 games.

Doyle, 32, has since left the club and signed for Bolton, having previously lined out for Preston North End, Cardiff City and Hibernian.

Speaking after being signed by Bolton boss Ian Evatt, Doyle said: “I got a call off the gaffer when he got the job and I’m delighted to be here.

“I played alongside him and I know him well. I kept an eye on what he did at Barrow and they far exceeded expectations, so I’m very excited to be working for him.

“The style his teams play is good for me personally and I cannot wait to get going.” 

Elsewhere in the EFL Awards, Brentford’s Ollie Watkins picked up the Championship Player of the Year while Ivan Toney of Peterborough won the League One gong.

Jude Bellingham, who recently completed a move from Birmingham to Dortmund, picked up the EA Sports Young Player of the Season.

