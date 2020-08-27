Bohs set for €1.8m windfall if Matt Doherty’s transfer to Spurs completed

The Irish international is set to join Jose Mourinho at Spurs once the clubs agree a fee between €15m and €20m
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matt Doherty celebrates his goal against Braga in the Europa League last November. Picture: AP Photo/Luis Vieira
John Fallon

Bohemians are set for a €1.8m windfall once Matt Doherty’s transfer from Wolves to Tottenham Hotspur is completed in the coming days.

The Irish international is set to join Jose Mourinho at Spurs once the clubs agree a fee between €15m and €20m. 

League of Ireland club Bohs inserted a 10% sell-on clause when they sold the defender to Mick McCarthy’s Wolves a decade ago.

The cash injection will prove vital for the Dublin club, which is run by its members. Financial mismanagement during the Celtic Tiger era resulted in them experiencing a rise and fall but the current set-back exudes stability.

They have agreed to a deal which will see their Dalymount Park redeveloped by Dublin City Council to accommodate a ground-share with local rivals Shelbourne. 

At the earliest, construction work will commence next season, during which they will temporarily play their games at nearby Tolka Park in Drumcondra.

Matt Doherty during an Ireland training session. Picture: Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Bohs are currently in Hungary ahead of Thursday’s Europa League tie against Fehérvár. It is the first time since 2012 that the prestigious club have qualified for Europe.

Doherty has proven a roaring success since, especially in the last two seasons since Wolves earned promotion as Championship winners.

Back in 2010, Doherty was merely a participant on the FAI’s Education Training Board (ETB) course and playing for Bohs’ U19 side. 

McCarthy’s scout Dave Bowman had been aware of the defender’s talent and asked then Bohs boss Pat Fenlon to play him in a friendly against his visiting Wolves. A deal for €90,000 was soon completed.

