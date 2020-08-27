The new Premier League season in numbers

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp will be hoping to bring English football’s main prize to Anfield for the 20th time (Paul Ellis/PA)
Thursday, August 27, 2020 - 05:00 AM
Phil Blanche, PA

Ahead of the new campaign, the PA news agency takes a statistical look at the 2020/21 Premier League season.

48 – days between the 2019/20 campaign finishing on July 26 and the new season starting on September 12.

30 – years since Liverpool have started the season as English champions.

9 – trophies won by Jurgen Klopp in his managerial career after last season’s success.

Liverpool and Manchester City are expected to go head-to-head for the 2020/21 Premier League title (Peter Byrne/PA)

18 – points Manchester City must make up on Liverpool from last season if they are to reclaim the title.

9 – successive opening-day wins for Manchester City, the longest run in England’s top four divisions.

180 – goals scored by Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero, who needs eight more to move past Andrew Cole and into third place behind Alan Shearer (260) and Wayne Rooney (208).

7 – years since Manchester United – the most successful team in the history of the competition with 13 titles – last won the trophy.

Bruno Fernandes has yet to lose a Premier League game at Manchester United (Glyn Kirk/NMC Pool)

666 – number of wins Manchester United start the season on, 87 more than second-placed Arsenal.

0 – defeats for Bruno Fernandes in his first 14 league games at Manchester United.

16 – years since Leeds were last in the Premier League.

12 – teams – club and country – that Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has been in charge of his 30-year management career.

Leeds are big in the back time under Marcelo Bielsa after a 16-year absence from the Premier League (Richard Sellers/PA)

8 – English managers in the Premier League – Chris Wilder (Sheffield United), Dean Smith (Aston Villa), Frank Lampard (Chelsea), Graham Potter (Brighton), Roy Hodgson (Crystal Palace), Scott Parker (Fulham), Sean Dyche (Burnley) and Steve Bruce (Newcastle).

73 – Hodgson’s age when the season kicks off, extending his record as the oldest manager in the history of the league.

13 – years Mike Ashley has been in charge of Newcastle.

11 – Occasions that Tottenham and Everton will have met on the opening match day of a top-flight season – three times more than any other fixture.

Fulham have taken London’s representation in the Premier League to six following their promotion earlier this month (Mike Egerton/PA)

6 – London-based teams in the league following Fulham’s promotion from the Sky Bet Championship.

8 – years since Aston Villa, West Brom and Wolves were all in the Premier League.

2 – clubs Slaven Bilic will have managed in the division (West Ham and West Brom).

19 – days before the end of the season on Sunday May 23, 2021, and the rescheduled 2020 European Championships kicking off.

