Crawford certain Obafemi will be committed to U21 cause

Despite Michael Obafemi’s angry reaction to his exclusion from the Ireland squad, Jim Crawford has “no doubt” that the Premier League striker will report for U21 duty next week.

Travel restrictions due to Covid-19 prevented Crawford taking his first match in charge against Slovenia next Monday, forcing them to arrange a training camp from Monday to Thursday in Belfast.

Southampton forward Obafemi was the standout name in the 25-man panel unveiled yesterday and the new U21 boss has no qualms over his commitment.

The striker, born in Dublin but living in England since his early years, snubbed an approach from Nigeria to affirm his allegiance to Ireland. He won a senior cap at just 18 in Martin O’Neill’s last game at the helm against Denmark in November 2018.

Obafemi then played twice for Stephen Kenny at U21 level last October but a strong end to the season at the Saints looked to have landed him a place in the full squad.

The decision of Kenny to instead include Adam Idah and Troy Parrott for the Uefa Nations League opener in Bulgaria next Thursday provoked an online rebuke. After initially tweeting ‘disgraceful’, Obafemi changed the reaction to 'interesting' before switching his profile pic of one in his Ireland shirt to a Southampton one.

“I'm not on social media but I heard he was disappointed and in a way it shows he cares,” said Crawford, who first became aware of the attacker’s prowess when he managed Ireland’s U18s.

"With every setback in life and football, it's how you react after that. I've no doubt that Michael will join us in the U21s next week. I haven't spoken to him yet but he's somebody who would be a huge player with the 21s.

“With that pace, strength, Premier League experience, and goalscoring power, he'd be a big part of the 21s picture.”

After assisting Kenny through his 12 games as U21 boss last week, Crawford will maintain the team’s philosophy.

The concept of playing free-flowing football through the wings resulted in the side soaring to the top of their Euro qualifying group, a campaign they are due to resume on October 13 away to top seeds Italy.

Within that system, however, Kenny relied on a sole striker, forcing him to deploy the likes of Parrott and Aaron Connolly on the flanks. Obafemi’s only start at U21 level – the 1-0 defeat to Iceland – was in one of those wide berths and he was hauled off after an ineffectual display.

“I am sure if you asked Michael he'd say I could do that (play wide) no problem as he's a confident boy,” noted Crawford, who will be assisted by John O’Shea and Alan Reynolds.

“He’s well able for it but more suited to the central areas where he can cause more problems.

“That’s what next week is about – we’ll have a deep discussion with Michael about where he can play.”

Such is the depth of quality in the emerging groups that among the 15 players on standby are Luca Connell and Joe Hodge. Connell made the senior squad under Mick McCarthy before moving to Celtic but teenager Hodge was recently named Manchester City’s Scholar of the year.

Obafami's fellow Saints Will Smallbone and Will Ferry make the cut.

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Lee O'Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Danny McNamara (St Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers), Luke McNally (St Patrick's Athletic), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Thomas O'Connor (Southampton).

Midfielders: Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Connor Ronan (Grasshoppers Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attackers: Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Cassidy (Watford).