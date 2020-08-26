Chelsea confirm capture of Ben Chilwell as Lampard  continues spending spree

Ben Chilwell signs for Chelsea, Picture: @ChelseaFC
Wednesday, August 26, 2020

Chelsea have announced the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester on a five-year deal.

The England left-back's capture for an undisclosed fee is Blues manager Frank Lampard's third major signing of the summer, following the arrivals of Hakim Ziyech and Timo Werner from Ajax and RB Leipzig respectively.

"English left-back Ben Chilwell has today joined the Blues from Premier League side Leicester City on a 5-year deal," Chelsea said in a brief statement on their website.

The England international said: "I am delighted to be joining Chelsea at this very exciting time for the club. I’m looking forward to being a part of this young, dynamic squad led by Frank Lampard as we challenge for honours next season. I can’t wait to get started and hopefully it won’t be long before we’re playing in front of the Chelsea fans at Stamford Bridge."

Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia added: "We are very pleased to have completed our third addition to our exciting squad for the coming season. Ben brings plenty of top-level experience playing in the Premier League, Champions League and at international level, despite his young age.

‘We are confident Ben will adapt very quickly to being a Chelsea player and with the fixture programme for 2020/21 especially busy, he is a fantastic addition to the squad needed to challenge for honours."


