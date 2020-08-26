St Pat's defender among four new faces in Ireland U21 squad

Luke McNally of St Patrick's Athletic in action against Dawson Devoy of Bohemians
Wednesday, August 26, 2020 - 13:48 PM

There are four new names in Jim Crawford's Republic of Ireland U-21 squad for a training camp ahead of the European Championship qualifiers in October & November against Italy, Iceland and Luxembourg.

The 25-man squad will report for a four-day training camp in Northern Ireland from Monday, August 31 to Thursday, September 3.

St. Patrick's Athletic defender Luke McNally receives his first U-21 call-up, along with Southampton duo Will Ferry and Will Smallbone, and Watford striker Ryan Cassidy.

Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Rochdale, on loan from Manchester City), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers).

Defenders: Lee O'Connor (Tranmere Rovers, on loan from Celtic), Danny McNamara (St. Johnstone, on loan from Millwall), Darragh Leahy (Dundalk), Conor Masterson (QPR), Liam Scales (Shamrock Rovers), Luke McNally (St. Patrick's Athletic), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Thomas O'Connor (Southampton).

Midfielders: Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Jason Knight (Derby County), Jack Taylor (Peterborough United), Will Ferry (Southampton), Will Smallbone (Southampton), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Connor Ronan (Grasshoppers Zurich, on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers).

Attackers: Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Danny Grant (Bohemians), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Zach Elbouzedi (Lincoln City), Neil Farrugia (Shamrock Rovers), Ryan Cassidy (Watford).

