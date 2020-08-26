Keepers a cause for concern as Stephen Kenny ushers in bright new era

Not everything is falling neatly into place for Stephen Kenny. There is a sense that the new Republic of Ireland manager has, global pandemic aside, taken the reins at an opportune time. Young and exciting players are filtering through the system, helped on their way by his own stint in charge of the U21s.

His first squad announcement, made this week ahead of the Nations League games against Bulgaria and Finland, was an oasis of positivity as he talked up the potential of individuals who could do great things for their country.

Michael Obafemi's apparent displeasure with his failure to earn a place aside, there was really only one other area of discussion that came close to sounding the alarm bells and that was the issue of those standing between the sticks.

The new manager named three goalkeepers in his squad and none of them have been playing regular first-team football with their clubs. That includes his first-choice stopper Darren Randolph who hasn't played a game since late January.

In superb form late last year for Middlesbrough, Randolph picked up an injury in November but when West Ham United tired of Roberto's mistakes they went looking for the Wicklow man who had originally joined Boro after a two-year stint with the Hammers.

It was an interesting move given the London club also had Lukasz Fabianski on the books and it is the veteran Pole who was entrusted with the last line of defence by David Moyes before the shutdown and again since Project Restart kicked in.

“We’ll have to wait and see how that goes,” said Kenny of this pickle. “When I looked at the (Euro 2020 qualifying) campaign and we scrutinised the games at length, in my opinion, Darren was in our top three performers. I thought he had an exceptional campaign.

Obviously not playing regularly is a bit of a challenge for him. He went to West Ham and the Polish international goalkeeper is there so he’s taken that challenge head on. It is a little bit of a challenge.

Kenny could count himself unfortunate when it comes to keepers. There are 15 who are Irish-qualified attached to first team squads across the four English divisions and the Scottish Premier League but, of the eight dotted around the Premier League and Championship, none are No.1s.

Jack Bonham was first among equals for Gillingham in League One last term, James McKeown and Barry Roche racked up the minutes for Grimsby and Morecambe in the division below while Daniel Rogers has been holding the fort for Kilmarnock recently in the SPL.

Kenny needs others to push through, not least the other two keepers in his 23-man squad.

Mark Travers may be that man. Bournemouth's sale of Aaron Ramsdale to Sheffield United for £18.5m opens up the door for the 21-year old Irishman who has the veteran Asimir Begovic for competition.

Artur Boruc also left the club, for Legia Warsaw in July.

Then there is Kieran O'Hara. Released by Manchester United in June, O'Hara was on loan with Burton Albion last season. There have been rumours of interest from Blackburn Rovers, a trial with Swindon Town and some training with Shrewsbury Town but nothing concrete yet.

“He has a number of clubs interested in him at the moment in the Championship and League One,” said Kenny. “Whichever one he chooses he’s adamant he wants to be first choice. Mark Travers, obviously there has been a change in the goalkeeper’s department at Bournemouth and we’ll have to wait and see.

“No-one gets guarantees at clubs. It could be a promising opportunity for him, you know? A young goalkeeper, and talented. And (Liverpool's) Caoimhin Kelleher, who could indeed be the best of them coming through, but we won’t know until he plays consistently. So we’ll have to wait and see how that goes.”