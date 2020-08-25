FAI still seeking concessions on changes to council

The FAI is still trying to broker a compromise with government officials on reforms to guarantee rules changes are carried at next Monday’s EGM.

Fears that Irish football would lose its sovereignty appeared to be allayed two weeks ago when new chairman Roy Barrett informed senior council members of tweaks to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

This blueprint, hatched between Barrett and then Sports Minister Shane Ross in January, forms the backbone for State funding being restored for the first time since April 2019. More than €30m in Government grants and loans hinges on this EGM.

In a pack issued to members last night ahead of Monday’s virtual meeting, the FAI admitted a stand-off existed on the necessity for council members with 10 years or more service to immediately retire.

Barrett, who faced flak over the measure wiping out 30 of 79 council members, had hoped that Uefa’s electoral code, which bases suitability on a “fit and proper” criteria, would replace the 10-year term limit.

The FAI also wants to abolish a clause barring all former board members from ever again serving on a committee.

That includes directors in place before the John Delaney era commenced in 2005.

“We have had intensive discussions with Sport Ireland and the Government to demonstrate that adopting the Electoral Code in relation to board and committee appointments is a better and fairer approach to dealing with issues relating to long-serving council members and ex-directors,” the FAI document sent to members said.

“We have proposed that the Government should accept that the Electoral Code satisfies the two conditions in the MOU.

“As of 24 August, when this note issued to members, we have not reached agreement on this point.”

The other main rule change will see the casting vote at board level transfer from Barrett to the president, currently Cork native Garry McAnaney.

Under the boardroom reshuffle, two additional independent directors will join to ensure the 12-person top table has an equal split between those sourced externally and the cohort elected through football channels.

All current 12 board members have endorsed the rule changes, leaving ratification in the hands of members.