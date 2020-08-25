Stephen Kenny's Ireland takes shape ahead of first test in Bulgaria

Stephen Kenny insists he won't be a slave to any one system but that shouldn't be mistaken for a man scrambling for a blueprint ahead of his first assignments next month with Nations League games away to Bulgaria and at home to Finland.

Yesterday's squad announcement, his first in the senior post, was a join-the-dots journey through his thought process. There were crumbs of comfort for some players who didn't make it and food for thought in a succession of answers that offered access to his wider ambitions.

As is usually the way with these things, it was an absentee whose name grabbed the attention. All the more so when Michael Obafemi reacted to news of his failure to make the 23-man gathering with a cryptic single-word tweet. “Intresting,” it said, followed by quizzical and laughing emojis.

Kenny didn't blink when this was explained to him.

Obafemi was lauded as a great lad with a bright future for his country.

As a player whose physical conditioning had improved at Southampton under Ralph Hassenhuttl who had done great work with him. Problem is that he plays wide in a front two right now.

“He is learning to play in a wider area,” Kenny explained. “He has done it on occasion but I essentially see Michael as a striker. If we play 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 it’s a different position as a central, lone striker. That’s a different ability to making a role constantly in behind.”

Others have attributes more in line with his grand scheme.

Adam Idah, called into his first senior squad along with Brighton's Jayson Molumby, brings a physical presence and a pace that is more akin to “a natural French type of striker in that he's got a tall physique and is quick as well”.

Few Irish forwards have ever married those twin attributes and the superb finish Idah produced yesterday for Norwich City in a pre-season friendly against German side SC Verl demonstrated again that the Cork native has a number of useful strings to his bow.

“There are still areas of improvement that he needs. Because of his size he could always score goals but when you go up to the senior game your movement has to be even better in the box. He still has to learn about that again.”

It will be intriguing to see how the new gaffer puts all these parts together.

Troy Parrott would not have made this squad if David McGoldrick was fully fit. Kenny was concerned at the teenager's lack of game time this year but the absence of the Sheffield United striker for the trip to Sofia opened a door for the youngster whose attributes are similar.

“What Troy likes to do is to be the focal point of the attacks and take the ball into his chest and into his feet. He likes to utilise the players around him and then he is exceptional in the box. So Troy is not one for running the channels all day. he is the one to get it into feet and who can look after the ball, protects it and has good vision and good link up play.

"He likes to come right into midfield, that's how they've schooled him. That's like Harry Kane at Spurs where Harry comes right into midfield and players run in behind him. That's the way that Troy sort of operates. I see Troy as having those sort of characteristics. He can play in a front three and you can play into him and be a focal point.”

It's good to hear an Irish manager bigging up his players again. Kenny waxed lyrical about the chaos that Molumby can bring to the park, about the industriousness of Harry Arter who is back in the squad after a solid season at Fulham, and about James McCarthy's return.

Almost 30, and a midfielder who appeared to be yesterday's man after two seasons of injury torment at Everton, McCarthy has resurrected his club career at Crystal Palace and, like Arter, he has been cajoled back to international duties by the new manager after a period of hesitancy.

“He has an exceptional range of passing. I don't think we have utilised him in his best position a lot.

We haven't utilised his talent overall and injuries have prevented him becoming sort of regarded as the best midfield player of the generation which, in my mind, he is.

“He's only 29 now so even some of his best performances might be ahead of him if he can stay fit. If we can get him facing the goal and get the ball to him in midfield with the speed that we've got, attacking options and the speed, it could be a good combination.”

No League of Ireland players have made the cut but Jack Byrne is on standby. Sean Maguire is another to miss out but no doors are being closed, not even on Glenn Whelan who is 36 now and still doing his thing with Fleetwood Town in League One.

The quarantine exemptions needed for the squad to play games in Bulgaria and Dublin in such close proximity were granted by government last Friday.

The players will meet up in Abbotston next Sunday and travel to Sofia this day week with a manager whose team is already taking shape in his head.

“Overall, we have a good back four and we have had that in the (Euro 2020) campaign,” Kenny said. “The team has defended well. We want to bring creativity to the midfield in how we play and then see how players can become creative.

“We need dynamic forwards sometimes as targets. And I think that we have got genuine pace in the forward line here. We have picked players with speed and genuine pace who can play in wider roles or central roles. That's what I feel."