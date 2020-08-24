Johnny Glynn renews partnership with John Caulfield at Galway helm

New Galway United manager John Caulfield has reunited with his league winning Cork City strike partner, Johnny Glynn, after taking over at Eamonn Deacy Park.

Academy coach Glynn has agreed to assist Caulfield in first-team duties following the Roscommon native’s appointment in succession to Alan Murphy.

Caulfield held a watching brief as winless Galway United drew with Bray Wanderers last Friday, but he will take charge of his side for the first time in this weekend’s FAI Cup encounter with Shelbourne at Eamonn Deacy Park.

The new manager said he was thrilled to have Glynn’s experience and local knowledge to rely upon and also acknowledged the tough time it has been personally for Glynn in recent weeks.

Glynn’s 17-year old daughter Ellen and her cousin Sara Feeney (23) were dramatically rescued after surviving a night on paddle boards in a storm in Galway Bay.

“Johnny Glynn who is doing a phenomenal job with the academy, Johnny is going to become part of the first team management as well,” said Caulfield at his official unveiling as manager in Ballinasloe today.

“He won a league title with Cork City in 1993. Johnny would be a proud Galway man, he always was. He had a very good playing career and has done phenomenal work with the academy here.

“Obviously he has had a very difficult time in the last couple of weeks, but he is anxious to and he says he will get involved with the first team as well.

“I am very happy with that as well because it has to be a homegrown team.”

Former player Colin Fortune will remain as Caulfield’s assistant, while goalkeeping coach Gianluca Aimi has retained his position in the backroom team. Caulfield says he is eager to have a western flavour to this playing and backroom staff.

“I accept I am a manager coming in from the outside, no different from any club I have been involved with, your nucleus and base of your team has to be a local team.

“I’ll be getting around to the underage matches, seeing can we find players as well that may not be in the League of Ireland at the moment.

“We were very successful in Cork, particularly in my first couple of years, pulling lads from non-league. But the step-up is difficult, the commitment is difficult and sometimes from the outside people don’t see that.

“The potential is coming through. An enormous amount of players from Galway over the last ten years have played outside of Galway. I need to work on getting it back to a local team, working on the areas around Galway, Mayo, Roscommon and Clare, those areas where the players aren’t playing for the club.

“I am no genius, all I ever do is work incredibly hard and I believe if you work hard you have a chance.”