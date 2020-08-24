Former AC Milan junior coach set to become Dundalk manager

Filippo Giovagnoli is expected to be unveiled as the new Dundalk FC manager later today.

The Italian has previously been Technical Director of AC Milan's Junior Camps but was most recently Director of Coaching at the Metropolitan Oval Academy in New York.

The 49-year-old had an 18-year professional career in Italy in his playing days as a defender but never at a higher level than Serie C.

It is understood he will be assisted by fellow Italian Giuseppe Rossi, who was also with him at the Metropolitan Oval Academy.

The replacement comes hot on the heels of Vinny Perth's dismissal on Thursday in the wake of the club's disappointing 3-0 Champions League defeat to Slovenian champions NK Celje 24 hours earlier.

While big names such as Robbie Keane were linked to the job, Giovagnoli's appointment is somewhat left field for the champions as he has never managed at senior level.

It is understood that Giovagnoli's appointment will be a short-term arrangement. He is due to meet the players and existing staff for the first time at training on Tuesday morning.

His first game in charge could be this Sunday when Dundalk travel to face Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park in the Extra.ie FAI Cup second round.