Former AC Milan junior coach set to become Dundalk manager

Former AC Milan junior coach set to become Dundalk manager
Filippo Giovagnoli
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 13:04 PM
James Rogers

Filippo Giovagnoli is expected to be unveiled as the new Dundalk FC manager later today.

The Italian has previously been Technical Director of AC Milan's Junior Camps but was most recently Director of Coaching at the Metropolitan Oval Academy in New York.

The 49-year-old had an 18-year professional career in Italy in his playing days as a defender but never at a higher level than Serie C.

It is understood he will be assisted by fellow Italian Giuseppe Rossi, who was also with him at the Metropolitan Oval Academy.

The replacement comes hot on the heels of Vinny Perth's dismissal on Thursday in the wake of the club's disappointing 3-0 Champions League defeat to Slovenian champions NK Celje 24 hours earlier.

While big names such as Robbie Keane were linked to the job, Giovagnoli's appointment is somewhat left field for the champions as he has never managed at senior level.

It is understood that Giovagnoli's appointment will be a short-term arrangement. He is due to meet the players and existing staff for the first time at training on Tuesday morning.

His first game in charge could be this Sunday when Dundalk travel to face Cobh Ramblers at St Colman's Park in the Extra.ie FAI Cup second round.

More in this section

Adam Idah celebrates scoring a goal 19/11/2019 Idah and Molumby in Stephen's Kenny's first squad but no Byrne or Obafemi
Soccer - npower Football League Championship - Scunthorpe United v Doncaster Rovers - Glanford Park Ian Baraclough calls Mark Sykes’ switch to Republic a ‘massive disappointment’
5e8363ec-74bf-40dc-be82-652a179272dd.jpg Football rumours from the media: Ronald Koeman shaking up Europe with Barcelona transfer targets

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up