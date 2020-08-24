Idah and Molumby the new names in Stephen Kenny's first squad

Ireland's Adam Idah celebrates scoring a goal for Ireland's U21sMandatory Credit ©INPHO/Ryan Byrne
Monday, August 24, 2020 - 11:38 AM

Waterford-born midfielder Jayson Molumby and Cork native Adam Idah are the new call-ups in Ireland manager Stephen Kenny's first senior squad.

Kenny has named a 23-man squad for the upcoming UEFA Nations League games away to Bulgaria and home to Finland early next month.

Norwich striker Idah comes into the picture up front, with former Ireland U21 teammates Aaron Connolly and Troy Parrott also retained.

Crystal Palace midfielder James McCarthy, Fulham’s Harry Arter, Southampton’s Shane Long and Blackburn Rovers defender Darragh Lenihan all return to the squad for the games in Sofia and Dublin.

David McGoldrick, the Sheffield United striker and the 3 FAI Player of the Year for 2020, will join the squad for the Finland game, pending the assessment of a long-term foot injury.

Ireland squad v Bulgaria and Finland 

Goalkeepers: Darren Randolph (West Ham United), Mark Travers (Bournemouth), Kieran O’Hara (unattached) Defenders: Seamus Coleman (Everton), Matt Doherty (Wolves), Enda Stevens (Sheffield United), Shane Duffy (Brighton and Hove Albion), John Egan (Sheffield United), Darragh Lenihan (Blackburn Rovers).

Midfielders: James McCarthy (Crystal Palace), Harry Arter (Fulham), Jeff Hendrick (unattached), Alan Browne (Preston North End), Conor Hourihane (Aston Villa), Jayson Molumby (Brighton and Hove Albion), Robbie Brady (Burnley).

Forwards: Callum Robinson (Sheffield United), Callum O’Dowda (Bristol City), James McClean (Stoke City), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Adam Idah (Norwich City), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur – on loan at Millwall), Shane Long (Southampton).

Note: David McGoldrick (Sheffield United) will join the squad for the Finland game.

