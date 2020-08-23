Serge Gnabry: 'Winning this trophy is the best thing that could happen to us'

Serge Gnabry couldn't hide his delight after a Kingsley Coman header gave Bayern Munich a 1-0 win over PSG in the Champions League final.

“Winning this trophy is the best thing that could happen to us. This season we have worked incredibly hard and in the end the spirit shone through and we are the best team in Europe," the former Arsenal winger said.

“It has always been said the spirit in this team is crazy and, we always fight for each other, have a strong bond and we’ve shown that throughout this tournament. Hopefully we can build on that and have success in the future.

“Kingsley helped us extremely well. One against one, he was going to be difficult for the opponent and for him to score that goal after being out for a couple of games was incredible.”

Bayern’s Canadian youngster Alphonso Davies said: “Coming to this club, you know legends have won this title before.

“As a young kid coming in you want to keep that tradition going. Every young player in this team is hungry to play hungry to win titles because their idols did it. Every one is very happy to have done this today.

“It feels really good, everything you dream about as a kid. Growing up in cold Edmonton, coming to Europe and winning the Champions League with a great club like Bayern shows you anything can happen.”

PSG boss Tuchel said: “We’ve shown again we can compete with the best teams in Europe with this kind of mentality and attitude, in combination with our talent we are a strong, strong side.

“We can be proud of that. It’s like that in sport. We have a bitter defeat but there’s not too much to worry about. We go on.

“I had the feeling before that maybe the first goal would be decisive in this match and it’s a pity we couldn’t get it. It would have been a big, big challenge for them to come out and turn it around and maybe we needed the boost of a 1-0 to feel a bit more free and show our quality.”