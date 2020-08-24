Gunners poised to seal €30m swoop for Magalhaes

Arsenal are poised to see off late interest from other suitors, including Man Utd, and seal an agreement with Lille to sign Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes for over €30m.

United reportedly held eleventh-hour discussions with the player's representatives, while Napoli and Everton had also publicly declared an interest in signing the centre-half.

Gabriel watched Lille's opening day 1-1 draw with Rennes from the stands on Saturday and is due in London today to complete a medical.

A phone call with manager Mikel Arteta has persuaded Magalhaes to join the Gunners, Italian media claimed yesterday.

The Brazilian centre-back is set to join a revamped Arsenal defence that will also be boosted by the arrival of William Saliba, 19, who was signed from St Etienne for £27m last summer, but was loaned back to the French club for the 2019/20 season.

In June, David Luiz signed a new one-year contract at Arsenal, while Pablo Mari and Cedric Soares made their loan moves permanent from Flamengo and Southampton respectively. Arsenal and Barcelona are also reportedly keen on 21-year-old French defender Malang Sarr, who is a free agent after leaving Nice.

Meanwhile Wolves and Newcastle are both keen on Arsenal defender Ainsley Maitland-Niles, who is set to leave the Gunners.

The 22-year-old made 32 appearances for Arsenal last season and started the FA Cup final victory over Chelsea. However, the Gunners are committed to rebuilding under manager Mikel Arteta and have told Maitland-Niles they are willing to listen to offers for him.

No bids have been made yet but it is understood a deal could be put together for an offer in the region of £20m. Wolves and Newcastle are both understood to be interested in the England Under-21 international, while Everton are also thought to be considering whether to make a move.

Wolves are ready to sell Spanish winger Adama Traore after manager Nuno Espirito Santo was told he must raise his own transfer funds. The Portuguese manager is interested in Sevilla's 26-year-old Argentina winger Lucas Ocampos as a potential replacement for Traore.

Leicester City are eyeing Ajax's 27-year-old Argentine left-back Nicolas Tagliafico as a replacement for Chelsea-bound England international Ben Chilwell Manchester United's hopes of signing Wales midfielder David Brooks, 23, have been boosted after Bournemouth admitted they will not stand in the way of any player who wants to leave, according to reports.

Leeds United are interested in signing Belgium striker Divock Origi, 25, and loaning English forward Rhian Brewster, 20, from Liverpool, according to the Sunday Mirror.

Everton, meanwhile, have put a £143m price tag on 23-year-old attacker Richarlison.

Meanwhile, Phil Jagielka and Jack Rodwell have agreed new one-year deals at Sheffield United.