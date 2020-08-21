Five juicy Premier League fixtures to look forward to

Liverpool v Leeds, Saturday September 12.

You could hardly wish for a more tantalising opening-day fixture than this one. Leeds, who haven’t been in the Premier League since they were relegated in 2004, are back in the top flight with enigmatic manager Marcelo Bielsa at the helm after winning the Championship last season.

So, when a trip to Anfield came out the hat as their first game back, there were a few people gasping across Yorkshire.

When you consider that Liverpool haven’t lost a home game in the Premier League since a 3-1 defeat against Crystal Palace in April 2017, Leeds ought to be feeling nervous.

But there’s a real feeling at Elland Road that the current team are going to be anything but cannon fodder in the top flight – and that wily Bielsa will also be a tactical match for most opponents.

Leeds’ frenetic, high energy pressing is not dissimilar to Liverpool’s and although their attacking threat is less, that may well change if their ambitious plans in the transfer window come to fruition.

Manchester City v Liverpool, Saturday November 7.

There’s an early title six-pointer on the horizon as Manchester City, champions in 2019 face 2020 champions Liverpool at the Etihad in November.

Everyone expects Liverpool to be dominant for the second campaign in a row, but City will be pleased they have an opportunity to stake a claim just two months into the new season.

It’s a vital match for Pep Guardiola after the way his team allowed a strong start to last season slip to away – and ended up so far behind the pacemakers.

Few experts would back against these two teams finishing first and second again in 2021, even if Manchester United and Chelsea feel they are making up ground, but City know they could gain a psychological advantage with a victory that reminded Liverpool they are not going away.

In terms of a spectacle, recent City-Liverpool games have been full of goals and incident. So, it’s a great match for the neutrals too. The return is at Anfield on February 6.

Manchester United v Leeds, Saturday December 19.

United v United, one of the most bitter rivalries in English club football, is finally back - and it should be an occasion to savour.

For the uninitiated, Manchester United against Leeds United is a fixture which used to conjure up intense emotions in the days when the teams played regularly in the top flight.

There were feisty encounters in the 1970s when Leeds were at their pomp and hooliganism was rife, and then again in the 90s.

But what makes it fascinating is that this is a geographical rivalry that goes way beyond football.

The counties of Lancashire (symbolised by a red rose) and Yorkshire (white rose) have been enemies since the War of the Roses in the 15th Century and emotions will run deep at Old Trafford in December, especially for Leeds fans after 16 years in the football wilderness. The teams have only met twice since Leeds were relegated and, if fans are back in grounds by this stage, it could be an incredible atmosphere.

Arsenal v Chelsea, Saturday December 26

There’s something about football at Christmas time which is extra special, and St Stephen’s Day always seems to serve up a feisty derby. It’s no different in 2020, so forget about walking off that Christmas turkey, settle back on the sofa instead and enjoy Arsenal taking on Chelsea at the Emirates.

The fixture doesn’t quite have the intensity and passion it oozed when Jose Mourinho was manager in west London and Arsene Wenger his deadly enemy north of the river. But although Mikel Arteta and Frank Lampard are rather nice on the outside, both have a steely determination to turn their club into winners in the new season – and there’s not a lot between the sides, either.

Arteta perhaps has the most to do if wants to move Arsenal up the table but there are signs that he is already having a huge influence at the club, both on the pitch and off it, so this could be a fascinating battle of two new-look teams desperate to finish in the top four.

Liverpool v Crystal Palace, Sunday May 23.

If Liverpool fans are looking for omens about successfully defending their title, then this is a nice one.

The 2020-21 season finishes with a home game against Crystal Palace at Anfield on Sunday May 23 – the same fixture in which they effectively clinched their first ever Premier League title in June with a 4-0 victory at Anfield.

Just a couple of days later, Manchester City lost at Chelsea to crown Liverpool as champions and 30 years of hurt was wiped away.

There would be a heavenly symmetry for Jurgen Klopp if the 2020-21 campaign finished in the same fashion, but this time with Liverpool fans packed inside Anfield to enjoy the kind of title celebrations they were unable to experience this year.

All the fixtures on the final day will be played at 4pm and broadcast simultaneously. Will all eyes also be on Manchester City v Everton and Wolves v Manchester United? Or will the title race long over?

Others to look out for:

The first derby of the season arrives on October 17 when Everton take on Liverpool at Goodison. Could crowds be back in the stadium for this one? Tottenham take on Arsenal in the North London derby on December 5 - and Mourinho v Arteta sounds like a tactical battle. The return is on March 13.

The first Manchester derby of the season, United v City, is on December 12, with the return on March 6th. The dates and kick off times of all fixtures are subject to change, not least because of television coverage.