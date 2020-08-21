Women's Champions League: Clare Shine and Glasgow face mighty Wolfsburg in Bilbao battle

Football fairytales in European competition are a rarity but Clare Shine’s Glasgow City replicate Atalanta’s task in the women’s equivalent of the Champions League when they meet Wolfsburg this evening.

Before the quarter-final even kicks off in Bilbao, the mismatch is evident.

The German champions, backed by conglomerate Volkswagen, operate off a multimillion budget in contrast to the modest resources of Scottish semi-professionals.

While clinching a 13th successive title last October underlined their dominance, that they had to do so in a public park highlighted the flaws in standard domestically.

Without a timely donation from a Scottish businessman, they wouldn’t have been able to afford their Covid-19 testing programme. Now the stretched 18-player squad, including Cork native Shine, are in Spain for the latter stages alongside five of the same eight clubs that reached the last-eight of the men’s blitz.

That Shine, alongside her childhood friend, Arsenal’s Katie McCabe, is flying the Irish flag at this juncture constitutes a major feat in itself.

On the pitch, her winning goal in last year’s Scottish Cup final and Champions Leagues strike against FC Chertanovo Moscow pointed to Shine rediscovering her form. The 25-year-old followed it up in March by making her first competitive appearance for Ireland, a full decade after being the youngest member of Ireland’s U17 World Cup squad.

The former Cork camogie star returned to full training earlier this month and is part of this evening’s panel.

Tonight’s other one-leg quarter-final is an all-Spanish encounter, with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid meeting in Bilbao, before the second pair of ties are contested tomorrow.

Ireland captain McCabe, who spent a loan spell at Glasgow in 2017, faces new renewed competition to feature for the Gunners against Paris Saint-Germain. Although recruited almost five years ago as a winger, the Dubliner has gradually been converted to a wing-back, playing her part in Arsenal’s title triumph of 2019.

After relinquishing their crown to Chelsea, albeit on a points-per-game predictive basis due to the Covid-19 disruption, Australian boss Joe Montemurro has added reinforcements. The arrival of his compatriot Steph Catley, along with Noëlle Maritz from Wolfsburg, both comfortable on the left side, looks a challenge for McCabe. Still, the 25-year-old’s versatility and the allowance of five substitutes combine to make her a valued asset to the manager in Arsenal's first competitive game for five months.

Ten years on from Shine and McCabe lighting up the international stage for Ireland’s underage side, the duo have soared to the biggest club showcase in Europe eager to enhance their growing reputations.

2020 Women’s Champions League fixtures:

Today, 5pm (Friday):

Glasgow City v Wolfsburg (Anoeta, San Sebastian).

Barcelona v Atlético Madrid (San Mames Stadium, Bilbao).

Tomorrow, 7pm (Saturday):

Arsenal v Paris Saint-Germain (Anoeta, San Sebastian).

Lyon v Bayern Munich (San Mames Stadium, Bilbao).