Women's Champions League: Clare Shine and Glasgow face mighty Wolfsburg in Bilbao battle

Cork star hoping to cause an upset in this evening's quarter-final while Irish skipper Katie McCabe's Arsenal face PSG tomorrow
Women's Champions League: Clare Shine and Glasgow face mighty Wolfsburg in Bilbao battle
Glasgow City's Clare Shine in action in the  Champions League last 16.  Glasgow face Wolfsburg in the quarter-finals. Picture: Jeff Holmes/PA Wire
Friday, August 21, 2020 - 07:00 AM
John Fallon

Football fairytales in European competition are a rarity but Clare Shine’s Glasgow City replicate Atalanta’s task in the women’s equivalent of the Champions League when they meet Wolfsburg this evening.

Before the quarter-final even kicks off in Bilbao, the mismatch is evident.

The German champions, backed by conglomerate Volkswagen, operate off a multimillion budget in contrast to the modest resources of Scottish semi-professionals.

While clinching a 13th successive title last October underlined their dominance, that they had to do so in a public park highlighted the flaws in standard domestically.

Without a timely donation from a Scottish businessman, they wouldn’t have been able to afford their Covid-19 testing programme. Now the stretched 18-player squad, including Cork native Shine, are in Spain for the latter stages alongside five of the same eight clubs that reached the last-eight of the men’s blitz.

That Shine, alongside her childhood friend, Arsenal’s Katie McCabe, is flying the Irish flag at this juncture constitutes a major feat in itself.

On the pitch, her winning goal in last year’s Scottish Cup final and Champions Leagues strike against FC Chertanovo Moscow pointed to Shine rediscovering her form. The 25-year-old followed it up in March by making her first competitive appearance for Ireland, a full decade after being the youngest member of Ireland’s U17 World Cup squad.

The former Cork camogie star  returned to full training earlier this month and is part of this evening’s panel.

Tonight’s other one-leg quarter-final is an all-Spanish encounter, with Barcelona and Atlético Madrid meeting in Bilbao, before the second pair of ties are contested tomorrow.

Ireland captain McCabe, who spent a loan spell at Glasgow in 2017, faces new renewed competition to feature for the Gunners against Paris Saint-Germain. Although recruited almost five years ago as a winger, the Dubliner has gradually been converted to a wing-back, playing her part in Arsenal’s title triumph of 2019.

After relinquishing their crown to Chelsea, albeit on a points-per-game predictive basis due to the Covid-19 disruption, Australian boss Joe Montemurro has added reinforcements. The arrival of his compatriot Steph Catley, along with Noëlle Maritz from Wolfsburg, both comfortable on the left side, looks a challenge for McCabe. Still, the 25-year-old’s versatility and the allowance of five substitutes combine to make her a valued asset to the manager in Arsenal's first competitive game for five months.

Ten years on from Shine and McCabe lighting up the international stage for Ireland’s underage side, the duo have soared to the biggest club showcase in Europe eager to enhance their growing reputations.

2020 Women’s Champions League fixtures:

Today, 5pm (Friday):

Glasgow City v Wolfsburg (Anoeta, San Sebastian).

Barcelona v Atlético Madrid (San Mames Stadium, Bilbao).

Tomorrow, 7pm (Saturday):

Arsenal v Paris Saint-Germain (Anoeta, San Sebastian).

Lyon v Bayern Munich (San Mames Stadium, Bilbao).

More in this section

SOCCER Inter 173076 Antonio Conte won't discuss future as Inter prepare to face Sevilla in Europa League final
Shamrock Rovers v Finn Harps - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division FAI to plead case to NPHET ahead of Sofia trip
Vinny Perth 14/8/2020 Vinny Perth pays the price for Dundalk’s Euro setback

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up