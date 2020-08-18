Devitt stars as Ramblers rout Wexford

First Division

Lee Devitt scored twice as Cobh Ramblers produced their best performance of the season to blitz Wexford 4-0 at St Colman’s Park to move up to sixth place in the First Division table.

Ramblers were deservedly ahead on 28 minutes when Dave Hurley’s cross was turned into his own net by Wexford’s Jay Nwanze.

Ramblers doubled their lead six minutes later.

A Ben O’Riordan header was parried by visiting keeper Tom Murphy leaving Darragh Crowley with a tap-in.

A Hurley shot was deflected into the path of Devitt who netted on 41 minutes

Bray move up to third place after a 1-0 win over Shamrock Rovers II at the Carlisle Grounds.

The game’s only goal came on 20 minutes from Ryan Graydon’s overhead kick.

Meanwhile, following their failure to win any of their opening seven games, Galway United last night confirmed that they have parted company with manager Alan Murphy.