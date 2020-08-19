Bulgaria set to host Nations League opener against Ireland

The FAI will today be informed that Uefa have approved Bulgaria to host the opening Nations League game in Sofia on September 3.

A resurgence of Covid-19 cases across Europe, especially in the eastern territories, has cast doubts on whether Stephen Kenny’s first game at the helm tomorrow fortnight would be switched to a neutral venue such as Hungary or Greece.

However, it’s understood that Uefa are satisfied with the assurances provided by the Bulgarian federation and the government about the safety protocols in place.

Interim chief executive Gary Owens will represent the FAI on today’s Uefa teleconference with their 55 member associations, glad to finally receive clarity over travel arrangements.

Still, not until the Department of Health provides a dispensation to the FAI can similar certainty be applied to their home fixture against Finland three days later.

As Bulgaria is nowhere near reaching the standards required for inclusion on Ireland’s 'green list', Kenny, his staff and players are technically subject to a 14-day quarantine upon their return.

The FAI expect to hear this week if their protocols around keeping the travelling party in a “bubble” for the Bulgaria trip earn them an exemption from the Irish health authorities. Regardless, Uefa will demand that the game in Dublin goes ahead, even if a different group of players have to be used.

Some nations, like the Netherlands, are in favour of blitzing the Nations League groups in neutral countries from October. Major clubs are dissatisfied that the first scheduled games for players in a short turnaround between seasons are the September internationals.

Meanwhile, the FAI has this week begun interviewing candidates for the role of permanent chief executive. Owens, whose temporary contract since January has been extended, is favourite among the contenders going before a six-person interview panel including chairman Roy Barrett.