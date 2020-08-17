Manchester City to honour David Silva with statue at Etihad Stadium

Manchester City to honour David Silva with statue at Etihad Stadium
David Silva, File picture
Monday, August 17, 2020 - 18:04 PM
Andy Hampson, PA

David Silva’s outstanding Manchester City career is to be recognised with a statue at the Etihad Stadium.

City have announced a sculpture of the Spanish playmaker will be unveiled next year along with a similar tribute already planned for former captain Vincent Kompany.

Silva made the last of his 436 appearances for City in Saturday’s Champions League quarter-final defeat to Lyon in Lisbon.

The 34-year-old is widely regarded as one of the club’s greatest-ever players having won four Premier League titles, five League Cups and two FA Cups since his arrival from Valencia in 2010.

Silva has helped City win four Premier League titles (Nick Potts/PA)

In addition to the statue, Silva will also have a training pitch at the City Football Academy named after him with a celebratory mosaic placed alongside.

City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak said: “David Silva is a transformational player – a quiet leader who has acted quietly and deliberately and inspired everyone around him, from the youngest academy player to his senior team-mates over the past 10 years.

“He has put a stamp on the team, on this club, its history and even the Premier League as a whole.

“In doing so he has been instrumental to the beautiful football philosophy you see today. He was the start of it.

“As with Vincent before him, David’s statue will act as a lasting reminder of the wonderful moments that he gave us, not only as an incredible footballer, but as an inspiring ambassador who represented this football club with great dignity at all times.”

Silva has been one of the key players in City’s rise to the top of the English game over the past decade. Prior to the FA Cup triumph of 2011 the club had not won a trophy for 35 years but now they are regularly competing for silverware.

“We converted Manchester City to a winning club,” Silva told City TV.

“This is something good and our fans deserve it after all those years without winning any silverware.

I will be forever grateful. I am going to be a Citizen until I die and my family as well.

David Silva

“It is normal that after all we have done during the last 10 years the demands are higher but we have the team to achieve it in the future.”

Silva’s contract at City was due to expire in June but he agreed a short-term extension to take him to the end of the interrupted 2019-20 campaign. He leaves with a lot of fond memories of the club and their fans.

He said: “It felt like home from the very beginning, everyone treated me and my family so well. I will be forever grateful. I am going to be a Citizen until I die and my family as well.”

Silva, who is now a free agent, has been linked with a move to Italian side Lazio.

More in this section

Paris Saint-Germain v Manchester United - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Parc des Princes Kylian Mbappe fit for Champions League semi-final against Leipzig, says PSG boss
0ddcb874-ea11-4d55-a6dd-59778615a04e.jpeg 5 leading contenders to be Barcelona boss after Quique Setien’s sacking
Portugal Soccer Champions League Quique Setien sacked by Barcelona after Bayern Munich thrashing
man cityplace: united kingdomplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up