New Liverpool captain Fahey vows to 'embody the spirit of the club'

Versatile Republic of Ireland international Niamh Fahey has been named the new captain of Liverpool FC Women.

The Galway woman, who can play in midfield or at the back, is getting ready for her third season at Liverpool, who will play in the FA Women's Championship next season, following relegation from the Women's Super League.

The 32-year-old said the promotion to captain was "an amazing feeling".

"It’s something I never thought would happen.

“For me as a supporter, now being captain is beyond my wildest dreams and I’m going to embody the spirit of the club through my captaincy and bring out the values of a Liverpool player.

“It’s been a really enjoyable pre-season and we’re working really hard to get back up to the Women’s Super League, where we feel we belong.

“We’re under no illusions that we need to be at the top of our game in every game. We have to be up for the fight but also show our qualities.”

Our new captain 🤩 — Liverpool FC Women (at 🏠) (@LiverpoolFCW) August 17, 2020

Fahey's predecessor as captain, Sophie Bradley-Auckland, has stepped away from the club at the moment as she also works at a family-run care home, and wants to take every precaution to protect the residents from Covid-19.

“It’s a very unselfish decision from Sophie to put the care home and the vulnerable people there first. That’s the type of person she is,” Fahey said.

“We’re going to miss her massively but we know, respect and are proud of her decision.”

LFC Women manager Vicky Jepson praised her new skipper:

“In Niamh, you have someone leading the team who loves the club as much as I do, she knows the power of the badge and the expectation from our fans,” said Jepson.

“This season is going to be full of pressure and Niamh will be able to handle that pressure, wearing the badge with pride and leading us in the right direction."