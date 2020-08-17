Arsenal in pole position to sign Lille defender Gabriel

Lille club president Gerard Lopez has confirmed that Brazilian defender Gabriel Magalhaes is in his way out of the club – probably to either Arsenal or Napoli.

Lopez said that Everton were also interested in the centre back, who will leave for around €30m, but reports indicate that Arsenal are now at the head of the queue.

"He is a real fighter and has immense physical presence but knows how to use it smartly. He is still raw and I know the Brazil national team are looking at him very seriously for the A-team. I think he is at the start of something big and he does everything to succeed,” Lopez told Sky Sports.

“He is one of the players that we allowed to exit the club this summer, he asked for it and wants to try something else.

“We clearly told him what our expectations were, we spoke to a number of clubs, our expectations were met by a number of clubs and we have given him the time to decide.

"It is going to be entirely his decision. We tend to try and steer our players in certain directions, but at the end of the day it's the player's decision.

"I know he is going to make a decision early next week.

"He is a super guy and a great football player and he wants to play, there has been a lot of interest but we have clearly decided to close the door to further clubs at this stage and let him choose."

Napoli are believed to be winning the race to sign Real Madrid's Spanish left-back Sergio Reguilon, 23, who has been on loan at Sevilla.

Meanwhile, Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick is set to sign for Newcastle United on a free transfer.

The 28-year-old left Burnley after his contract at Turf Moor expired at the end of June and had a medical on Saturday.

Stoke City are set to sign former Chelsea midfielder John Mikel Obi on a one-year deal.

The former Nigeria captain, 33, is a free agent having left Turkish side Trabzonspor by mutual consent in March.

Manchester United's Dutch winger Tahith Chong has joined German side Werder Bremen on loan for the 2020-21 season.

The 20-year-old signed a new contract at Old Trafford in March, running until June 2022.

Is Pochettino heading to Barcelona? Picture: Steven Paston/PA Wire

Barcelona may look to former great Ronald Koeman or former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino as their next manager with the club planning to sack Quique Setien in the coming days.

Sunday reports suggest Chelsea are poised to make good on plans to bolster their defence with the signing of Ben Chilwell from Leicester and possibly Brighton captain Lewis Dunk, 28.

French media say Borussia Monchengladbach are plotting a move for Lyon forward Maxwel Cornet, who scored the opening goal in Saturday's Champions League win over Manchester City.

Brazilian midfielder Andreas Pereira is set to leave Manchester United with Benfica interested in the 24-year-old as well as a number of German and Spanish clubs.

Borussia Dortmund are set to sign Real Madrid's 18-year-old Brazilian midfielder Reinier Jesus on a one-year loan with an option for another season.

Championship club Watford have confirmed the appointment of Vladimir Ivic as their new head coach.

The 43-year-old has agreed a one-year contract, with the option of a further year held by the club.

Former Maccabi Tel Aviv manager Ivic succeeds Nigel Pearson, who was sacked two games before the end of the season.