Bruno undone by Bono as Manchester United fall to another cup semi-final defeat

SEVILLA 2 MAN UNITED 1

For once Bruno Fernandes’s heroics were not sufficient for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Manchester United as familiar defensive shortcomings — and a goalkeeper called Bono — ended their season in the Europa League semi-finals in Cologne.

The United manager could blame his forwards, for a string of missed chances, and curse the misfortune of a controversial Sevilla equaliser that came from a throw-in that should have gone United’s way.

But although the pre-match talk was all about Solskjaer’s decision to recall the out of form David de Gea, to replace his “cup keeper” Sergio Romero, it was a timely reminder for the United manager that he has other problems to deal with ahead of next month and the new season.

The goal came from a rare Sevilla attack, in the second half at least, which ended with former Manchester City winger Jesus Navas crossing from the right and substitute Luuk de Jong slipping between static Victor Lindelof and Aaron Wan-Bissaka to score on the half-volley.

It was a harsh lesson for Solskjaer’s young team and particularly tough justice on Bruno who had shot his side in front.

The legend has been growing steadily, almost immediately from his arrival in Manchester in January, and is steadily gaining momentum with every passing week and match-winning contribution.

Yes, the comparisons with Eric Cantona are ridiculously premature — almost insultingly so — but if Ole is at the wheel for his devoted United fans, then the Portuguese playmaker has been the fuel that has driven the team to a third-placed Premier League finish and the later stages of Europe.

Having shown his poise and confidence in scoring the extra-time penalty that killed off Copenhagen in the quarter-final, Bruno only had to wait eight minutes here to write another chapter in his eventful start to life at United.

The penalty award owed everything to the genius of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial, plus some excellent refereeing from Germany’s Felix Byrch.

Rashford played the ball forward, received a sublime return from Martial and saw Yassine Bounou make an excellent block to deny his shot, only for Diego Carlos, who gave away a spot kick in the quarter-final win over Wolves, to catch him as the United striker continued forward.

It was an excellent spot by the referee, one confirmed by VAR, and led to United’s 22nd penalty award of a season that has now lasted for 370 days.

Bruno, having ditched his trademark hop in the run-up for his Copenhagen penalty, re-introduced it now and deposited an unstoppable shot into the roof of Bono’s goal, the 19th consecutive successful penalty conversion for the midfielder, and his 12th goal for Solskjaer.

It looked like being a pivotal moment in the tie, especially as the ensuing minutes found United exploiting space on the counter-attack, probing the gaps left by Sevilla’s two attack-minded full-backs.

On 13 minutes, United had the space, and the numbers, on one such break, with Bruno’s clever pass finding Fred who stepped over the ball to change feet but could only find the side-netting.

Over the next few minutes, as Sevilla began to regain a foothold in the contest, with Lucas Ocampos giving the recalled de Gea an early test courtesy of a near-post blast which the keeper punched away, that Fred miss looked like it might prove costly.

That was even more apparent when former Liverpool youngster Suso equalised after 25 minutes from a throw-in incorrectly awarded to Sevilla in their own half - a mistake that VAR does not have the power to overturn.

A quick attack down United’s right exposed some poor organisation and defending in Solskjaer’s ranks - especially from Wan-Bissaka - and enterprising full-back Sergio Reguilon crossed for Suso to sweep the ball in accurately at the far post.

VAR performed the obligatory check but could do nothing about the obvious error and United anger over Sevilla winning a throw-in when the ball had clearly come off Jules Kounde.

This was shaping into the tie that had been expected between a Spanish side that has won this trophy a record five times and their English opponents with 17 European semi-finals in their esteemed history.

United, certainly, responded well to the disappointment of conceding and, before the break, Martial cleared the bar from 18 yards, Rashford’s astonishing 40-yard free-kick was well blocked by the keeper and Bruno set himself up for a volley which Bono again saved impressively.

There might even have been another United penalty, after Diego Carlos - who else? - clattered into Bruno.

It was momentum United carried into the second half although keeper Bounou - “Bono” to use his “stage name” - proved inspired from the moment, in the 46th minute, that he rushed from his line and denied Mason Greenwood following another sensational Bruno pass.

Bruno repeated the trick, setting up Martial who was denied by Bono before Rashford’s follow-up was blocked by Fernando and Jesus Navas did likewise to keep out a Bruno strike. Twice, inside a minute, Martial was through on the Sevilla keeper only for Bruno, again, to make key blocking saves each time.

It summed up a night which would end with United “outshooting” their rivals 20-9 but with Sevilla advancing to Friday’s Final against Inter Milan or Shakhtar Donetsk.

United captain Harry Maguire admitted the frustration of losing a semi-final for the third time this season was hard for his dressing room to take.

“The boys are devastated in there,” he said. “We created numerous chances and you’ve got to win the game.

“The best team lost and they punished us for missed chances. We deserved to win the game and go through but we fell short at the semi-final for the third time this year so it’s disappointing.

“We’ve got a good group of lads, we know what it means to play for this club and getting to semi-finals and losing isn’t acceptable. We’ve got to take another step.

“The improvement we have made this season has been massive - we dominated tonight - but there are areas where we need to get better. Losing isn’t acceptable for this club. Finishing third in the league isn’t acceptable for this club.”

MAN UNITED (4-2-3-1): De Gea 6; Wan-Bissaka 4 (Mata 88), Lindelof 5, Maguire 7, Williams 5 (Fosu-Mensah 88); Fred 7, Pogba 7; Greenwood 7 (Ighalo 90), Fernandes 9, Rashford 6 (James 88); Martial 6.

SEVILLA (4-3-3): Bounou 9; Navas 7, Kounde 7, Diego Carlos 6, Reguilon 7; Banega 7, Fernando 7, Jordan 6 (Gudelj 88); Suso 7 (Vazquez 75, 6), En-Nesyri 6 (de Jong 56, 6), Ocampos 5 (El Haddadi 56, 6).

Referee: Dr Felix Brych (Germany) 7.