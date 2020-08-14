Preston boss hails 'terrific' Seani Maguire, as Ireland star extends stay at Deepdale

Seani Maguire has signed a deal to remain at Preston North End until 2023
Preston boss hails 'terrific' Seani Maguire, as Ireland star extends stay at Deepdale
Sean Maguire of Preston North End applauds fans following the Championship match clash with Blackburn Rovers in January. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images
Friday, August 14, 2020 - 17:30 PM
James Whelan

Republic of Ireland striker Seani Maguire has signed a two-year extension to his contract with Preston North End, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2023.

The Kilkenny man joined Preston from Cork City in 2017, and has made 96 appearances despite suffering a number of injuries, scoring 18 goals.

After a dry spell in front of goal last season, Maguire reminded Preston fans of his abilities with a superb finish in the final game against Bristol City.

“I am absolutely over the moon, " Maguire said. "I am heading into my fourth year at Preston North End.

“Last year was a bit disappointing in the way it ended — not making the Play-Offs — but I feel like this year can be our year with the players that we have.

“It was a very easy decision [to sign]. I have loved my last three years here at the club; playing out here at Deepdale and away from home with the following we take with us and the fans have made a massive impact on the decision I have made.

“I love the lads, the manager and the staff and I am absolutely delighted to get it done.” 

Manager Alex Neil welcomed getting the deal done to extend Maguire's stay: “Last season Sean probably didn’t score as many goals as he would have wanted, but I don’t think his goals were reflective of his performances.

“I thought there were some games where he was terrific for us. I thought Bristol City away at the end of the season he was excellent; I thought Wigan away he was excellent, so I’m sure he’ll be looking to kick himself on to another level this year.

“He’s doing what we ask him to do and he’s working hard every day. Providing he’s doing everything that he can possibly do to play as well as he can, that’s all you can ask of a player.

“One thing I will say about Sean, is that he gives you everything every day. He’s been a terrific signing for us and I’m obviously very glad he’s extending his stay.”

More in this section

Manchester City v Burnley - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Manchester City without Sergio Aguero for Champions League clash with Lyon
Manchester United v FC Astana - UEFA Europa League - Group L - Old Trafford Europa League title would cap encouraging Manchester United season – Mike Phelan
Richard Masters File Photo Premier League CEO responds to plea for clarity over Newcastle United takeover

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up