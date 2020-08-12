Twitter apologises to Manchester United and Phil Jones

Twitter apologises to Manchester United and Phil Jones
Phil Jones last featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in January’s FA Cup fourth round win at Tranmere.
Wednesday, August 12, 2020 - 21:13 PM
Simon Peach, PA Chief Football Writer, Cologne

Twitter has apologised to Manchester United defender Phil Jones for mocking him on its official UK account.

The social media network says “being the target of online abuse is not easy to deal with” on a dedicated help centre page about coping and reporting abuse.

Yet on Tuesday it engaged in such behaviour when taking aim at the centre-back, with its verified @TwitterUK account posting: “Name a better footballer than Phil Jones”.

United are understood to have complained to Twitter about the subsequently deleted post, with the social network apologising to both club and player.

Phil Jones was the subject of a Twitter tweet (PA)

England international Jones has endured a tough season and missed out on the Europa League finals squad with an ankle injury.

He last featured for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s team in January’s FA Cup fourth round win at Tranmere, netting the fourth goal in a 6-0 romp.

A Twitter spokesperson said: “Our aim was to showcase our new product feature, conversation controls, which allows you to select who can reply to a Tweet.

“It was not our intention to cause upset and once we realised our mistake, we immediately deleted the Tweet.”

More in this section

Atletico Madrid Training Session and Press Conference - Anfield Diego Simeone says ‘the only option’ for Atletico Madrid is to beat RB Leipzig
Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Barcelona v Arsenal - Barcelona Training - Nou Camp Jean-Clair Todibo confirms he is Barcelona player to test positive for coronavirus
Germany Soccer Europa League Semi-finals are ‘not good enough’ for Manchester United – Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
man utdjonesplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up