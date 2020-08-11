Ricardo Dinanga delivers at the death to send 10-man Cork City through to second round of the FAI Cup

Cork City 1

Longford Town 0

Substitute Ricardo Dinanga struck in injury time at the end of extra time to send 10-man Cork City into the second round of the FAI Cup as they saw off Longford Town at Turner’s Cross.

The tie looked set to be decided on penalties and it was probably an outcome City would have taken after losing Graham Cummins to a red card in the second half. However, Dinanga was on hand to provide a match-winning intervention, creating a chance for himself after Charlie Fleming’s pass down the right flank before firing past Luke Dennison.

Without a goal in two league games and the Munster Senior Cup final since football resumed, the drought ended at the right time for City, who will hope to carry the momentum from this into the league.

The 90 minutes had been even overall, with Longford — from whom manager Neale Fenn joined City last year — having the better of the second half, especially in the period after Cummins’ dismissal in the 77th minute.

They had asked questions of City in the first half without creating clear-cut opportunities, the closest coming when Dylan Grimes found Rob Manley in the area but Liam Bossin saved with his feet.

For City, right wing-back Cian Bargary was the brightest spot, setting up Cian Murphy early on and then having a half-chance himself, with goalkeeper Luke Dennison saving on each occasion.

It was Bargary who picked out Murphy in the box just before half-time but he couldn’t find Dáire O’Connor, and unfortunately for City Bargary landed awkwardly in injury time, meaning he couldn’t continue.

His replacement Charlie Fleming almost won a penalty immediately after the restart but City’s shouts were waved away. Thereafter, Longford looked the likeliest to score as subs Callum Warfield and Aaron McCabe had a positive impact.

McCabe had an effort blocked by Cummins before drawing a good Bossin save and it was Warfield who was hauled back by Cummins as he chased a clearance, leading to the red card.

The resultant free kick, taken by Dean Zambra, was straight at Bossin but there were more chances, with McCabe firing a low effort wide and Aaron McNally unable to beat the goalkeeper.

At the death, City captain Cian Coleman might have won it but his deflected shot was held by Dennison and the additional half-hour was required.

CORK CITY: Bossin; Olowu (Bennett 112), Cummins, K O’Connor; Bargary (Fleming half-time), Coleman, Ochieng, Hurley (Dinanga 75); D O’Connor (Holland 70), McGlade; Murphy (Slevin extra time).

LONGFORD TOWN: Dennison; Elworthy (Barnes 79), J Manley, Gorman, Chambers; Dervin, O’Brien; Grimes (McCabe 59), Verdon (Zambra 66), McNally; R Manley (Warfield 66).

Referee: R Matthews (Westmeath).