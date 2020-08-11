Football rumours: Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick close to signing for Newcastle

Aaron Ramsey could be on the move and Chelsea are closing in on  Kai Havertz
Burnley's Jeff Hendrick in action last year. Picture: Martin Rickett/PA Wire
Tuesday, August 11, 2020 - 07:47 AM
PA Sport Staff
What the papers say

New Juventus manager Andrea Pirlo does not think Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey has a future at the club, the Daily Mirror reports. 

The 29-year-old joined the Italian giants last summer and only started 11 Serie A matches last season. He has been told he is surplus to requirements and should find a new home, with Pirlo looking at Manchester United’s Paul Pogba for a possible return to the midfield in Turin.

The Sun cites RMC Sport as saying Chelsea have agreed a five-year deal with Bayer Leverkusen’s Kai Havertz. But the Blues have yet to agree on a transfer fee for the 21-year-old, with Leverkusen insisting on an asking price of £90million. 

The young forward is expected to play with new signing and compatriot Timo Werner if the Londoners can reach an agreement with Leverkusen.

Harry Wilson wants more time on the pitch following his loan to Bournemouth (Peter Powell/NMC Pool/PA)

Liverpool have set a price of £20m for 23-year-old Harry Wilson, according to the Daily Mirror. The Wales winger wants to continue playing regular top-flight football after netting seven Premier League goals on loan at Bournemouth. 

Potential suitors include Newcastle, Crystal Palace and Leeds with the Reds prepared to let him leave Anfield but only for the right amount.

The Guardian reports Republic of Ireland midfielder Jeff Hendrick is on the cusp of signing for Newcastle. The paper says the 28-year-old will complete a free transfer following the expiration of his Burnley deal. 

He had been rumoured to be heading to either of the Serie A’s AC Milan or Roma but now seems set to make St James’ Park his home.

Francisco Trincao: Leicester City want to sign the 20-year-old Barcelona winger, according to the Leicester Mercury.

Emiliano Buendia has been linked with moves away from Norwich (David Davies/PA)

Emiliano Buendia: Crystal Palace and Aston Villa are keen on Norwich’s 23-year-old Argentine playmaker, reports The Sun.

