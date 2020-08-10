Borussia Dortmund chief Zorc rules out Sancho sale

Borussia Dortmund chief Zorc rules out Sancho sale
Borussia Dortmund's Jadon Sancho
Monday, August 10, 2020 - 19:03 PM
Manfred Muller

Borussia Dortmund’s sporting director Michael Zorc insists the “decision is final” that Jadon Sancho will remain with the club this season.

The England international is a target for Manchester United but they are unwilling to pay the Bundesliga side’s £100m (€111.2m) valuation on a player they bought from Manchester City for £10m (€11.1m) in 2017.

Dortmund set August 10 — the day they travelled to their pre-season training camp — as the deadline for a deal to be agreed but they are now ensconced in Bad Regaz in Switzerland with nothing in place.

That prompted Zorc to confidently announce Sancho would not be going anywhere.

“We plan on having Jadon Sancho in our team this season, the decision is final. I think that answers all our questions,” he told a press conference.

Negotiations appear to have been made more difficult by Zorc’s revelation the 20-year-old’s contract has three years left to run and not two as originally thought.

“Last summer we adjusted the salary to the performance development of Jadon. In this context, we have extended the contract until 2023,” he added.

Last week United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted signing Sancho presented a significant challenge but refused to be drawn on their pursuit.

Asked how difficult, he said: “Well, we’re looking into all transfers differently. I’m not going to speak about individuals that are not our players.”

More in this section

Stoke City v Brighton and Hove Albion - Premier League - bet365 Stadium Referees’ Association boss worried a match official will be assaulted and killed
Chelsea v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League - Group C - Stamford Bridge Atletico Madrid duo Angel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko test positive for coronavirus
UEFA Europa League 2020/21 First Qualifying Round Draw Shamrock Rovers home alone as Irish clubs learn Europa League fates

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up