Shamrock Rovers home alone as Irish clubs learn Europa League fates

Derry City and Bohemians were handed away ties in Lithuania and Hungary respectively
Shamrock Rovers home alone as Irish clubs learn Europa League fates
A general view of the Europa League draw result including Shamrock Rovers at the Uefa Headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland. Photo by Uefa via Sportsfile
Monday, August 10, 2020 - 13:13 PM
Brendan O'Brien

Shamrock Rovers will be the only one of four Irish clubs involved in European action later this month to enjoy home advantage after Derry City and Bohemians were handed away ties in Lithuania and Hungary respectively in Monday's Europa League draws.

Dundalk had already been presented with a trip to Slovenia where they will face NK Celje in the first qualifying round of the 2020-21 Champions League in a separate draw held in Nyon, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The SSE Airtricity League champions have since discovered that they will now play host to Norway's Molde or KuPS of Finland if they overcome the Slovenians in that first-up encounter. The Aviva Stadium has made been available to Dundalk, and Bohemians, if required.

All of the opening ties for next season's European competitions are being decided via one leg rather than the usual two as Uefa looks to make room in a packed fixture calendar and at a time when the 2019-2020 European competitions are still to be decided due to Covid-19.

Shamrock Rovers will host FC Ilves Tampere - who have struggled in recent league matches in Finland - in their opening Europa League qualifier in Tallaght - unless there is a change to travel restrictions between the countries that necessitates another neutral venue.

Bohemians take on Fehérvár of Hungary. Known as Videoton when they knocked Dukla Prague, Partizan Belgrade, PSG, and Manchester United out on the way to the 1985 Uefa Cup final which was lost to Real Madrid, they have changed their name 18 times.

Derry City will play Ritierai of Lithuania, a club that was only formed in 2005 and which is on a terrible run of form in their domestic league in recent months.

More in this section

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Olympiakos - UEFA Europa League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Molineux Liverpool closing in on signing of Olympiacos defender Kostas Tsimikas
Southampton v West Ham United - Premier League - St Mary's Stadium Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has Tottenham medical ahead of move from Southampton
Kosovo v England - UEFA Euro 2020 Qualifying - Group A - Fadil Vokrri Stadium Jadon Sancho jets off with Borussia Dortmund despite Manchester United interest

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up