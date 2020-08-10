Shamrock Rovers home alone as Irish clubs learn Europa League fates

Shamrock Rovers will be the only one of four Irish clubs involved in European action later this month to enjoy home advantage after Derry City and Bohemians were handed away ties in Lithuania and Hungary respectively in Monday's Europa League draws.

Dundalk had already been presented with a trip to Slovenia where they will face NK Celje in the first qualifying round of the 2020-21 Champions League in a separate draw held in Nyon, Switzerland, on Sunday.

The SSE Airtricity League champions have since discovered that they will now play host to Norway's Molde or KuPS of Finland if they overcome the Slovenians in that first-up encounter. The Aviva Stadium has made been available to Dundalk, and Bohemians, if required.

All of the opening ties for next season's European competitions are being decided via one leg rather than the usual two as Uefa looks to make room in a packed fixture calendar and at a time when the 2019-2020 European competitions are still to be decided due to Covid-19.

Shamrock Rovers will host FC Ilves Tampere - who have struggled in recent league matches in Finland - in their opening Europa League qualifier in Tallaght - unless there is a change to travel restrictions between the countries that necessitates another neutral venue.

Bohemians take on Fehérvár of Hungary. Known as Videoton when they knocked Dukla Prague, Partizan Belgrade, PSG, and Manchester United out on the way to the 1985 Uefa Cup final which was lost to Real Madrid, they have changed their name 18 times.

Derry City will play Ritierai of Lithuania, a club that was only formed in 2005 and which is on a terrible run of form in their domestic league in recent months.