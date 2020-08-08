Barcelona sink Napoli to reach Champions League quarter-finals 

Messi scored a fine solo goal and won a penalty in a virtuoso first-half display
Barcelona sink Napoli to reach Champions League quarter-finals 
Barcelona's Clement Lenglet is embraced by Lionel Messi after scoring the opening goal. AP Photo/Joan Monfort
Saturday, August 08, 2020 - 22:30 PM
James Whelan

Lionel Messi inspired Barcelona to a 3-1 Champions League win over Napoli that sets up a quarter-final tie with Bayern Munich.

Messi scored a fine solo goal and won a penalty in a virtuoso first-half display as Barca won the tie that started in February 4-2 on aggregate.

Clement Lenglet got them up and running with a 10th-minute header from a corner, although there did look a clear foul by the defender in the lead-up.

Messi then came to the fore with a typical moment of brilliance as he fought off three challenges, one of which saw him end up on the floor, before returning to his feet and finding the bottom corner.

After having another goal disallowed for a handball, the Argentinian then won a penalty after he was clattered by Kalidou Koulibaly and Luis Suarez converted in the 45th minute.

Lorenzo Insigne immediately replied for Napoli from the spot in first-half added time, but, despite a strong second-half push, they were left with too much to do.

More in this section

Waterford v Bohemians - SSE Airtricity League Premier Division Second Waterford FC player tests negative for coronavirus
Bayern Munich v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League - Round of Sixteen - Second Leg - Allianz Arena Chelsea crash out as Robert Lewandowski inspires Bayern Munich
Soccer - UEFA Champions League - Round of 16 - Second Leg - Juventus v Celtic - Juventus Stadium Andrea Pirlo appointed Juventus manager following Maurizio Sarri’s sacking

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up