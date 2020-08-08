Bournemouth appoint Jason Tindall as new manager

Bournemouth have appointed Jason Tindall as their new manager following the departure of Eddie Howe in the aftermath of Premier League relegation.

Tindall, Howe’s long-serving assistant, had been in interim charge of the Cherries, who will start next season in the Sky Bet Championship.

The 42-year-old, who has served the club for more than 18 years as a player and coach, has signed a three-year contract at the Vitality Stadium.

Howe and Tindall guided the Dorset side to three promotions in six seasons, culminating in a five-year stay in the top flight, and the latter insists he would be “a fool” to tear up that winning template.

We're delighted to confirm Jason Tindall as our new manager 🙌#afcb 🍒 — AFC Bournemouth (@afcbournemouth) August 8, 2020

“It’s an honour and a privilege to be the manager of such a great football club,” Tindall told afcbTV.

“Given the success of the club over the last 12 years, with Eddie in charge and me by his side, I’m not going to come in and rip everything up and start again. I would be a fool to do that.

“But I’m my own person with my own ideas and I will be looking to implement them as soon as we get back on the training ground.

“I know the Championship is a very tough league but my aim is to get this club back into the Premier League at the first time of asking.

“This is a challenge that I feel I’m ready for and one I’m looking forward to.”

The Cherries have already sold Dutch defender Nathan Ake to Manchester City for £41million but Tindall has been reassured that he will have a “talented squad” at his disposal when the new league campaign begins next month.

Nathan Ake has been sold to Manchester City (Joe Giddens/PA)

Bournemouth owner Maxim Demin said: “Jason has played a huge role in this club’s success over the last decade and fully deserves to step up and become our new manager.

“While his knowledge of and passion for the club is unquestionable, he was the standout candidate for this role.

“He has huge enthusiasm for the project and great ideas to get the best out of a talented squad.

“This is the start of a new era for this football club and I’m excited about what the future holds.”