Craig Shakespeare joins Aston Villa as assistant head coach

Craig Shakespeare joins Aston Villa as assistant head coach
Friday, August 07, 2020 - 17:41 PM
Nick Mashiter, PA

Former Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare has been appointed Aston Villa’s new assistant head coach.

The 56-year-old is a long-time friend and former team-mate at Walsall of manager Dean Smith.

Shakespeare left Watford, where he was number two to Nigel Pearson, last month before the Hornets were relegated.

He will join John Terry and Richard O’Kelly, who remain assistant head coaches, in the Villa backroom staff.

Smith said: “I was keen to add some additional Premier League know-how onto my coaching team and Craig certainly has that in abundance.

“He’s a vastly experienced coach who will add another dimension to our team. I’ve known Craig for many years since our Walsall playing days and I’m really looking forward to working with him.”

Shakespeare was assistant to Claudio Ranieri when Leicester won the Premier League in 2016 before replacing the Italian as manager for 26 games, eventually leaving in October 2017.

He was also briefly assistant manager to Sam Allardyce with England.

More in this section

Aberdeen v Rangers - Scottish Premiership - Pittodrie Nicola Sturgeon warns SPFL ‘all bets are off’ if Aberdeen breach is repeated
Emirates Stadium - Arsenal Arsenal supporters’ group ‘very concerned’ at club redundancies
Republic of Ireland v Bulgaria - 3 International Friendly Richard Keogh set for return to football after signing for MK Dons
villaplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up