FAI rebrand unlikely despite damaged reputation

Toxic as the name may be, it looks unlikely that there will be a rebranding of the FAI.

The association's problems are well-thumbed at this stage, its reputation and finances left in the mire by the ills of the John Delaney era and with rancour and disagreement still the order of the day even as it plots a route forward to the higher ground, moral and otherwise.

Research earlier this year by consulting firm RepTrak found that the football body was rock bottom in a list of one hundred Irish firms in terms of reputation and the distance between it and Irish Water (98th) and Facebook (99th) was vast.

The IRFU, by way of contrast, was fourth.

Niall Quinn, who would go on to become interim deputy CEO of the FAI this year, said 16 months ago that a complete rebrand may well be necessary given the negative baggage attached to an association that should be acting as football's guardians in this country.

The former Republic of Ireland international cited the success of the Olympic movement here which rebranded itself in 2018, from the Olympic Council of Ireland to the Olympic Federation of Ireland, with a degree of success that has been impressive.

That was echoed shortly after by current player Stephen Kelly.

Quinn added too that a new name and image would, on its own, be no “magic bullet” and the OFI did indeed show that a fresh lick of paint, allied to new, capable administrators working for the good of the sport, can work a charm.

They too found themselves embroiled in scandal and a working through a financial mess after the Rio ticketing scandal that erupted at the Olympics in 2016. And, like the FAI now, they were attempting to leave behind a chapter of dominance by one official, in their case Pat Hickey.

Paul Cooke, vice-president of the FAI and one of the elected board members to take umbrage this week with interim CEO Gary Owens over who knew what and when about a Memorandum of Understanding signed in January took a different view last December.

No rebrand was necessary, Cooke said at a time when the FAI was mulling over a debt of €55m and being kept afloat by loans with Uefa. In that view, he is in sync with Owens who this week took a similar stance on the issue of any rebrand.

“We did our research with the public and all the key stakeholders, and next year is the century, so we debated whether or not we should change. On balance, I don't think we should. There is a lot of history attached to it.

“Jack Charlton's death reminded a lot of people of the good times, and that we missed an opportunity to turn the FAI into the commercial animal it should have been and all that came with that,” Owens suggested.

That “history” hasn't always been of the positive variety. The FAI's green door at their old premises in Merrion Square became synonymous with a brand of internal strife and bumbling unparalleled in Irish sport and beyond and that perception has followed it out to Abbotstown.

The recent change of leadership in the organisation and, one would think, the change in culture, offer a huge opportunity for football to start afresh, as the OFI has done with new blue-chip sponsors including FBD and Circle K coming on board since they pushed the restart button.

Owens himself made the link this week between image problems and difficulties in attracting and keeping sponsors. He highlighted the “damage” all the recent news cycles have done to the existing brand and the need to regain trust.

“When you sit down and talk to sponsors around investing money in our game, it's really hard to convince them,” he explained. Their deal with Three lapses this year and it is in what Owens termed to be “constructive” talks over a League of Ireland sponsor.

Both Three and SSE Airtricity – the latter being the sponsor of the domestic league for a decade now – expressed concerns over internal matters in the FAI that came to light in recent times. It's no surprise that other businesses would be wary.

Owens has highlighted the IRFU which is knocking it out of the ball park commercially – or was pre-Covid – compared to the FAI despite the much higher participation numbers and global reach which football can bring to the table.

He is right to stress the untapped potential in the game, that it could be a €100m business. Few would mourn if the abbreviation 'FAI' never appeared in print, on the airwaves or a green jersey ever again. For fans and financers it would be a signal that the bad old days are behind them.