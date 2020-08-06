Ledley King joins Jose Mourinho’s coaching staff at Tottenham

The former Spurs centre-half King made a total 323 appearances after making his debut in 1999 and lifted the League Cup as skipper in 2008.

Thursday, August 06, 2020 - 14:16 PM
PA Sport Staff

Tottenham have appointed former captain Ledley King to their first-team coaching staff.

King, 39, who spent his entire 13-year playing career with Tottenham and has been a club ambassador since retiring in 2012, will be assistant first-team coach to Jose Mourinho.

“Ledley will join as a member of our first team staff, working alongside the coaches, analysts and playing squad both at the training centre and on match-days,” Tottenham said on their official website.

“He will also take on the role of supporting our academy players as they look to step up to the first team.”

Former centre-half King made a total 323 appearances for Tottenham after making his debut in 1999 and lifted the League Cup as skipper in 2008.

Mourinho said: “I’m extremely pleased to be welcoming Ledley into the first team group as we continue our preparations for the new season.

Ledley King, left, spent 13 years as a player at Tottenham (Dave Howarth/PA)

“He has a tremendous affinity with this football club and the fans appreciate just how much he has accomplished as a true Spurs man both on and off the pitch.

“We have developed a good relationship since I arrived, and we hope to use his experience and insight to support the work we are doing with the squad.”

King has joined Mourinho’s backroom team in place of tactical analyst Ricardo Formosinho, who has left the club.

