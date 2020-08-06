David McGoldrick named FAI Senior Men’s International Player of the Year

David McGoldrick has been named as Ireland’s senior men’s Player of the Year for 2019.

The Sheffield United striker picked up the award after hitting his first goal for his country against Switzerland.

The award caps a fine season for the attacker, 32, who also scored his first Premier League goal against Chelsea last month.

McGoldrick won the ward after a jury of media personnel selected him as their top choice ahead of fellow first-time nominees Enda Stevens and Glenn Whelan.

“I’m surprised. I think there are a lot of players who could have got it from their performances throughout the campaign,” the 12-times capped striker told FAI TV.

“There is a wealth of experience and young, talented players as well so it’s a real honour and privilege to win this award ahead of them.

David McGoldrick celebrates after scoring agaist Switzerland. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

“In previous years I was in and out of the squads and didn’t really get the consistent game-time, which is fair enough.

“But to get game-time and to show what I can do and to win this award on the back end of it ahead of Enda Stevens and Glenn Whelan, I’m proud of myself for that.

“It’s been a crazy year. It’s gone really fast. Obviously I got my international goal at the start of the season, which gave me massive confidence.

“My performances have been good and to score my two Premier League goals that’s what I wanted, that’s what every player wants. Altogether it’s been a crazy and a weird season at the same time with what is happening in the world.”

McGoldrick will be hoping he can help Ireland make it to the delayed European Championship under new boss Stephen Kenny.

“That’s what we’re all aiming for, to play in the European Championships,” said the striker.

All of the hard work we’ve done for the past couple of years to get into this position, we now have one tough game first and we’ve got to get through that.

“I have every confidence in the boys. When we play to our best we’re a match for anyone.”

Meanwhile, the FAI have announced the winner of the Young International Player of the Year award is midfielder Alan Browne, who was selected ahead of Josh Cullen and Callum Robinson.

The category takes into consideration players aged 25 years or younger who have represented the Senior Men’s team in the respective year of the awards taking place.

Yesterday, Louise Quinn was named as the 2019 ‘Three’ FAI Senior Women’s International Player of the Year.