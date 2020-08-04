FAI still in the dark over Bulgaria game and other autumn fixtures

The Irish men's team will need special dispensations to avoid quarantine protocols if they are to play there on September 3 and then at home to Finland three days later. Picture: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Tuesday, August 04, 2020 - 06:30 AM
Brendan O'Brien

Stephen Kenny and the FAI are still awaiting news on whether they can travel to Bulgaria for their Nations League game at the start of September.

The Sofia fixture is due to be the first of seven, and maybe eight, fixtures on the table for the new Republic of Ireland manager this autumn but rising Covid-19 numbers, both here and around the world, continue to cast doubt on all of Uefa's best-laid plans.

Bulgaria is not on the so-called 'green list' of countries put together by the Irish government. 

As it stands, the Irish men's team will need special dispensations to avoid quarantine protocols if they are to play there on September 3 and then at home to Finland three days later.

That's if it goes ahead.

Uefa retain the right to move a game to a neutral venue if needs be and the FAI is, according to Niall Quinn, planning for every eventuality. 

That includes the possibility that games, including October's Euro 2020 playoff in Slovakia and which is on the green list, may yet be scuppered.

“We may have to think another way,” Quinn said yesterday and on the back of news that there was a suspected Covid-19 case reported here by a Waterford player. 

That’s just the climate that we’re in, safety first at all times. If that means things have to change, things will change.

This also has implications for Kenny's female counterpart Vera Pauw whose team is due to play crucial European Championships qualifiers in the coming months. 

The men's U21s are also due to be involved in crucial competitive games in the autumn.

And this isn't just an FAI issue given clubs will bear more than a passing interest in what is being asked of their players while on international duties. 

Quinn expressed the hope that common sense will prevail.

“All we can do is try to be ready for the next move at all times.”

