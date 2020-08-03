Niall Quinn hopeful League of Ireland can continue as Waterford await coronavirus test result

Niall Quinn is hopeful that the Airtricity League can continue with its own 'Project Restart' despite rising Covid-19 numbers nationwide and a suspected case in Waterford where a player has reported flu-like symptoms.

It is understood that the player became unwell after travelling with the squad for Saturday's 1-0 win over Shelbourne in Dublin and, while he did not feature in the first round of fixtures after the shutdown, Waterford's match with Sligo Rovers on Tuesday has been postponed as a precaution.

The player and club are awaiting news of the test result.

Quinn, who has been serving as interim deputy CEO of the FAI this year, described the news as a “blow”, but not one that was unexpected, and expressed his confidence that FAI medical director Dr Alan Byrne and his team would be ready to deal with the next steps.

As for any potential impact on the remainder of the season?

“I think NPHET (the National Public Health Emergency Team) are meeting today in terms of the bigger picture of phase four and phase five, so it will be interesting to see what happens there,” said Quinn.

“But hopefully after the weekend that we’ve had, things can work out where we can manage to control it and continue to play football.”

Read More Waterford FC match postponed after player displays coronavirus symptoms

Other football clubs in Europe, and other sports around the world, have already had to deal with positive Covid-19 tests in recent weeks and months. Quinn said that the news vindicated the time it took the FAI to get the domestic league back up and running despite criticisms over perceived delays.

“There are many ways of bringing all this together at the start. As it built itself out it was all very well being positive and wanting to get back, but there was also (the need) to be able to react and to make sure that we can contain and apply best practice.

“It’s not my world but I think Dr Alan Byrne has done brilliant work with his team up to this point, and this will be a test. But hopefully, we can come through it. It’s tough to hear that. I hope everything is okay with the potential case, but I’ll find out a little bit more.”

The FAI initially carried out regular testing on the four clubs – Dundalk, Shamrock Rovers, Derry City, and Bohemians - who were due to play European ties at the start of the 2021-2021 winter season but this was duly phased out.

Quinn, speaking at the launch of Virgin Media's upcoming coverage of Champions League and Europa League live games, stressed that this was not ended because of any financial reasons but rather because the stream of negative results demonstrated that football was in a position to return.

What comes in the weeks and months to come, both here at home and further afield, remains to be seen given the concerning rise in coronavirus cases being reported as societies attempt to reopen and get life back to something that constitutes normal.

Those four Irish clubs will need clarity on where they stand in terms of European fixtures sooner or later while various Republic of Ireland teams, Stephen Kenny's senior squad among them, have a rejigged fixture list ahead once the autumn kicks in.

“We are still trying to find all that out, as the clubs are,” said Quinn. “It’s very frustrating for the clubs and we get that. Dr Alan Byrne will be the man that will liaise with the correct people in Uefa, etc, and medically here, and we will be guided by them.

“That’s the way it has been from day one and I know a lot of people will have complained, 'oh we should have gone back quicker, why aren’t we back playing'... This morning tells you this isn’t a simple process and ultimately the medical people will answer those questions.”