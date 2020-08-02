Arteta savours Arsenal's FA Cup triumph, though just briefly

Mikel Arteta hopes his winning end to the season does not relax the Arsenal power brokers into thinking they do not need to support his plans for change this summer.

Arsenal spent big for Unai Emery after they lost to Chelsea in Baku in last season's Europa League Final, but it needed the introduction of Arteta as head coach in December to get things moving in the right direction.

Arteta said an eighth-place Premier League finish and FA Cup win would not be satisfactory while he wants to assemble a title-challenging team and his mood had only slightly shifted in the August glow of an historic Wembley win.

The smiling Spaniard briefly discussed his future plans afterwards and said: “I need to enjoy this moment first. It is a big relief and I am really happy. We had some very demanding months so I need to switch off a little bit. I have presented my vision and my plans to them and all together we will try our best to get the club in the best possible position.”

The added bonus of a record 14th FA Cup trophy is the extra £30million that from qualifying for European football, something he had not wanted his players to consider.

He explained: “I didn’t want to add too much pressure to the players to be fair as I know how important it was as we needed to be in Europe.

“It is a must for our club and financially because it is a bigger step forward in order to allow us to do more things in the future and have a better structure financially. I am very pleased for both things - winning the trophy and having the option to play in Europe.

“There is still a lot of work to do. But I am very proud of what the players have done and how far they have come. When you win things, it creates a great spirit for the staff and players at the club.”

The result marked a demoralising end to the domestic season for Chelsea manager Frank Lampard, who called on the Premier League to grant his players an exemption from next season's September 12 restart, while he prepares his patched up squad for this Saturday's Champions League tie away to Bayern Munich.

Chelsea lost the first leg 3-0 and go to Germany without numerous injured players including captain Cesar Azpilicueta, star man Christian Pulisic and Pedro, who has is now off to Roma.

Not that Lampard sees it that way. “Even in a worst case scenario we don’t go through against Bayern the 12th feels too early for me, for the players to start playing again. The players need a break. That is why we have pulled two hamstrings in this match and had players pull out of the game before.

“I would like to think the Premier League would look seriously at that and hopefully give us a fair start next season. We deserve to be as a Premier League club competing in the Champions League.”

Asked to evaluate his first season in charge, he added: “I am delighted and I have wanted to keep that within for the past week [after Champions League qualification] because I didn't like to get too excited when there was such big game coming up. That is my way.

“We have to reflect on the season, going into it where people did not expect us to be in the top four, there were unknowns, the transfer ban, other clubs around us moved forward with recruitment and we could not. So I don’t think this result takes away. Far from it.”