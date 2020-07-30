Troy Parrott follows in Harry Kane’s footsteps with Millwall loan

Troy Parrott will take the same route as fellow Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane by joining Championship club Millwall on loan.

Kane was just 18, the same age the Ireland striker currently is, when he moved to the New Den for half a season in 2012. He scored seven times in 14 matches, helping the Lions avoid relegation from the Championship.

Parrott will be glad about the change of scene, as Jose Mourinho became particularly cautious last season about blooding the teen, even when the injury of England striker deepened their striker shortage. The Dubliner appeared just four times before the season was disrupted in March and underwent surgery during lockdown to remove his appendix.

Charlton Athletic tried to snare Parrott on loan during January’s deadline day, only for regulations over Uefa’s homegrown player limit to scupper the switch. The new Championship season is set to kick off on September 12.

Another Ireland striker on the move, this time away from Millwall, is Aiden O’Brien. The 26-year-old, who scored once in four senior appearances for Ireland, didn’t have long to wait after his release from his boyhood club, with League One outfit Sunderland swooping to sign him on a two-year deal.

Meanwhile, Parrott’s Ireland U21 colleague Aaron Connolly quashed any speculation on his future by agreeing a four-year deal at Brighton and Hove Albion. The Galway native scored the winner for the Seagulls at Burnley in last Sunday’s concluding Premier League fixture but had been in talks for months about a new contract.

Rather than heading into the new season with just one year remaining on his terms at the AMEX Stadium, the 20-year-old has committed until 2024. Connolly made a major splash on his Premier League last October by marking his first league start with a brace against Tottenham Hotspur.

Elsewhere, the FAI have handed a lucrative public relations contract to Q4PR.

The Dublin-based firm outfit were initially used by the FAI in December to lobby for a state bailout when legacy issues facing the new interim board almost triggered financial ruin.

Now, despite the FAI having an in-house communications department, Q4PR have won a tender process to boost the FAI’s profile ahead of another spell of potential turmoil.

While the successful tenderer holds an impressive client list of Microsoft, Goodbody Stockbrokers, Tesco and the National Children’s Hospital, efforts to broker peace in an ongoing rift between football and independent directors amounts to a different challenge.

An emergency meeting of the FAI senior Council has been convened for next Friday at the Aviva Stadium to discuss concerns of members.

A significant rump of Council members are seeking answers from new chairman Roy Barrett as to why he agreed to additional independent directors on the board at the expense of those elected through the football constituencies.