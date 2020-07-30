Sunderland sign Ireland's Aidan O'Brien on two-year deal

Sunderland have signed Ireland international Aidan O'Brien on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old joins after leaving Millwall last month.

Aidan OBrien is the first summer recruit for the club ahead of the 2020-2021 season.

Before breaking into Millwall's first team, O'Brien had loan spells with with Staines Town, Hayes and Yeading United, Crawley Town, Aldershot Town and Torquay United.

Speaking about his new signing, Manager Phil Parkinson said he is happy with the experience he brings to the side.

Mr Parkinson said: "“I’m really pleased with the signing of Aiden. He’s at a good age, he has experience of winning this division and he has played plenty of Championship football.

"Aiden can also play in a variety of attacking roles, which I feel is important for us. We are delighted to welcome him to the club and we are looking forward to working with him.”

After sealing a move to the Stadium of Light, Aidan O’Brien said he can not wait to start playing: “It feels terrific to be a Sunderland player. This is a massive club and I just can’t to get going.

"I love scoring goals, it’s what I live for and hopefully I can bring plenty to the team. I can’t express how excited I am, and I can’t wait to show the fans and my team-mates what I’m made of.”

Before leaving Millwall, O'Brien had scored 44 goals in 226 appearances for the club and has four caps for Ireland.