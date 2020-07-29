Louise Quinn's move to Fiorentina confirmed

She joins on a one-year deal
Louise Quinn's move to Fiorentina confirmed
Louise Quinn in action for Arsenal against Chelsea's Bethany England during the 2020 FA Women's League Cup Final. Photo by Catherine Ivill/Getty Images
Wednesday, July 29, 2020 - 16:46 PM
James Whelan

As reported by the Irish Examiner a fortnight ago, the Blessington native has joined the Viola after a wait for international clearance during which she was training with the club.

The centre-back, who has earned 79 caps, joins a club that was second behind Juventus when the season was curtailed due to Covid-19. Backed by their new owner, billionaire Rocco Commisso, they will enter next season’s Champions League at the last-32 stage.

It comes after her surprise release from Arsenal, ending a three-year spell with the club.

She was an integral part of their league-winning side of 2018/19 but struggled for game-time in their title defence, although she did feature against her new club in the Champions League last-16 win last September.

Quinn had previously spent stints at Eskilstuna United in Sweden and English club Notts County after learning her trade on the domestic scene with Peamount United.

