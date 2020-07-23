Chris Hughton in talks with Championship club as he plans return to management

Chris Hughton in talks with Championship club as he plans return to management
Former Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton is in talks with Bristol City
Thursday, July 23, 2020 - 13:06 PM

Former Republic of Ireland international Chris Hughton is in talks as he looks to return to management.

After being sacked by Brighton in May, Hughton could return to management as it is being reported that he is in talks with Bristol City to take over from Lee Johnson.

Reports emerging today say that Hughton is at Ashton Gate for talks.

Having got Brighton promoted in 2017, Hughton will be looking to repeat the trick with Bristol City next season. 

Earlier, it emerged that Rangers manager Steven Gerrard turned down the role.

The Robins finished 12th in the Championship as the season ended dramatically last night.

Latest

