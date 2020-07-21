Italia '90 scenes at Walkinstown Roundabout as Ireland pays tribute to Jack Charlton

Italia '90 scenes were recreated on Dublin's Walkinstown Roundabout today as Ireland paid its final respects to Jack Charlton.

The legendary manager's funeral took place in his native Ashington today, where thousands lined the streets to celebrate the World Cup-winner.

In Ireland, radio stations played ‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ at 12.30pm to coincide with the funeral service.

Picture: Niall Carson/PA Wire

At the same time, fans took to the streets in Walkinstown in scenes reminiscent of those celebrations 30 summers ago.

Put Em Under Pressure at the Walkinstown Roundabout today at 12:30pm. Thank you for the memories, Big Jack. You gave us some of our happiest days and you will never be forgotten! pic.twitter.com/IUWdUkeXPC — Balls.ie (@ballsdotie) July 21, 2020

Walkinstown giving it loads in memory of Big Jack #ripjackcharlton pic.twitter.com/u8wozskvqG — Derek Masterson (@DelMasterson) July 21, 2020

Here's what it looked like back when Big Jack's Ireland were at their peak...

This was in simpler times #Jackcharlton Italian 90 Walkinstown roundabout Jackies Army was born !! RIP big Jack pic.twitter.com/De1ePwlmOt — Lar Cooney (@LarCooney) July 21, 2020

Meanwhile, the traditional home of Irish football, Dalymount Park, blasted out ‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ over the tannoy, where a mural of Jack was painted this week.

I’m not crying, you’re crying 💚🤍🧡



RIP Jack from the home of Irish football pic.twitter.com/iIYZoB3Ofw — Bohemian FC 🔴⚫ (@bfcdublin) July 21, 2020

In Ashington, Ireland jerseys were represented among the Leeds shirts, Newcastle United tops, England jerseys, and replica kits from his local side.

Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Irishman Patrick Wilson was stood in the town centre with his family to pay his respects.

The 68-year-old civil engineer, who is originally from Rahugh, Co Westmeath, but now living in Longframlington, Northumberland, said: “We look at him as a humble person, a man for the people.

“He was a simple sort of person with no airs or graces. Everyone was the same in Jack’s eyes.”

Picture: INPHO/Bryan Keane

Former Ireland striker and FAI interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn said: “As hard as it is to hear and feel and know that Jack has passed, I think the mark he left on Irish life, we can celebrate it today, one time where we can come together and feel part of Jackie’s Army just one more time.”