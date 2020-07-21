Italia '90 scenes at Walkinstown Roundabout as Ireland pays tribute to Jack Charlton

“Today we come together and feel part of Jackie’s Army just one more time.”
Republic of Ireland supporter Peter Gannon from Harold’s Cross gathered alongside fellow fans at the Walkinstown Roundabout to celebrate the life of Jack Charlton on the day of his funeral in Newcastle, England. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 13:39 PM
Stephen Barry

Italia '90 scenes were recreated on Dublin's Walkinstown Roundabout today as Ireland paid its final respects to Jack Charlton.

The legendary manager's funeral took place in his native Ashington today, where thousands lined the streets to celebrate the World Cup-winner.

In Ireland, radio stations played ‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ at 12.30pm to coincide with the funeral service. 

At the same time, fans took to the streets in Walkinstown in scenes reminiscent of those celebrations 30 summers ago.

Here's what it looked like back when Big Jack's Ireland were at their peak...

Meanwhile, the traditional home of Irish football, Dalymount Park, blasted out ‘Put ‘Em Under Pressure’ over the tannoy, where a mural of Jack was painted this week.

In Ashington, Ireland jerseys were represented among the Leeds shirts, Newcastle United tops, England jerseys, and replica kits from his local side.

Irishman Patrick Wilson was stood in the town centre with his family to pay his respects.

The 68-year-old civil engineer, who is originally from Rahugh, Co Westmeath, but now living in Longframlington, Northumberland, said: “We look at him as a humble person, a man for the people.

“He was a simple sort of person with no airs or graces. Everyone was the same in Jack’s eyes.”

Former Ireland striker and FAI interim deputy CEO Niall Quinn said: “As hard as it is to hear and feel and know that Jack has passed, I think the mark he left on Irish life, we can celebrate it today, one time where we can come together and feel part of Jackie’s Army just one more time.”

