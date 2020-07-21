Jordan Henderson credits Jurgen Klopp for ending Liverpool’s long title wait

The Reds midfielder, a contender for player of the season, will be presented with the Premier League trophy by Kenny Dalglish on Wednesday.
Jordan Henderson credits Jurgen Klopp for ending Liverpool’s long title wait
Liverpool arrive back to John Lennon Airport
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 - 11:38 AM
Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson believes manager Jurgen Klopp is the reason the club’s 30-year wait for a league title has been ended.

The Reds midfielder, a contender for player of the season, will be presented with the Premier League trophy by Kenny Dalglish – the last man to guide the club to the championship – at Anfield on Wednesday after their final home match of the campaign against Chelsea.

And while the players have had a remarkable two years – also winning the Champions League, European Super Cup and Club World Cup – Henderson has no doubt where the credit should lie.

“It’s no secret what this squad thinks of Jurgen Klopp,” he wrote in his programme notes for the Chelsea game.

“If you think as supporters you appreciate what he has done for this club, you can multiply that by a hundred for the team: he is our leader – he has set the tone for all of this from the day he walked in.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has transformed the club’s fortunes (John Walton/PA)

“As I have said previously, and as the manager has said himself, he took over from great foundations laid by Sir Kenny and Brendan (Rodgers), and from players like Stevie (Gerrard).

“But he, more than anyone in my eyes, is the reason we are here now about to collect this club’s first league title in 30 years.”

More in this section

Republic of Ireland Supporters Remember Jack Charlton Italia '90 scenes at Walkinstown Roundabout as Ireland pays tribute to Jack Charlton
Irish Sport Suspended Due To Coronavirus 'A once in a lifetime opportunity': All-Island League gathers momentum with requests for Uefa involvement
Manchester City v Manchester United - Premier League - Etihad Stadium Solskjaer: 'This is not going to become a David De Gea press conference'
liverpoolplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up