Andy Robertson: Liverpool will be as hungry as ever after title glory

Robertson wants it to become the norm for Jurgen Klopp’s side to collect major silverware.
Andy Robertson: Liverpool will be as hungry as ever after title glory
Liverpool v Burnley – Premier League – Anfield
Monday, July 20, 2020 - 17:40 PM
Carl Markham, PA

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson insists the motivation to win will burn just as bright next season as the players have a responsibility to bring trophies to the club.

Jurgen Klopp and his players will be presented with a long-awaited first league title in 30 years on Wednesday night after their final home match with Chelsea.

Despite them running away with it this year – their current lead is 18 points – having wrapped things up with seven matches remaining, Robertson said it will not dull their ambition and drive.

“We don’t want it to be a one or two-times-off, we want that to become the normal,” the Scotland international told Premier League Productions.

“We want that winning feeling every single year and that’s why after winning the Champions League (last summer) we stayed so motivated to go and win the Premier League.

“Our motivation will be there again to go and win all the trophies put in front of us next season.

“Teams are getting better, everyone’s making signings and trying to close the gap and I believe they will, (so) whether we’re good enough we’ll wait and see, but our motivation will be there.

“Our motivation to win trophies for this club is always there. You carry a responsibility when you put on this shirt and we all know that, we all buy into it.

We've got a responsibility to try to bring trophies to this club

Andy Robertson

“With the manager we’ve got, he doesn’t let us drop below 100 per cent. That will continue, so as soon as we do get to that point he’d be there to tell us otherwise and so would the captain.

“We’ve got really good characters in our squad that won’t let our standards slip – not that we ever would think about it.

“We’ve got a responsibility to try to bring trophies to this club. We’ve done well so far but it’s about continuing that.”

Midfielder James Milner admits a long-awaited title triumph fulfils the target he and his team-mates set themselves when they joined the club.

James Milner has achieved his ambition of winning a title with Liverpool (Peter Byrne/PA)

The 34-year-old moved to Anfield on a free transfer in June 2015, having already won the league with Manchester City.

“It was the reason I signed here in the first place and I’m sure it’s the case for the other lads as well – a club of this size and with its history,” he told the official matchday programme.

“The fact the wait had been so long meant it was a massive challenge to try and end it and create some of our own history.

“You can see what it means to everyone. The night it was confirmed we were champions, you could see the emotional impact.

“Not just on us and the manager but the supporters and the past players – the legends. Sir Kenny Dalglish, Steven Gerrard, so many of them.”

The club have urged fans to stay away from Anfield for Wednesday’s match.

“The Premier League trophy presentation will be happening inside the stadium and, contrary to reports, nothing is happening outside of the stadium,” said chief executive Peter Moore in a statement.

“When the time is right, we will all come together to celebrate but, for now, we are asking fans to keep themselves and their families safe by celebrating at home.”

Merseyside Police have announced contingencies could be implemented should there be a repeat of last month’s scenes when thousands of fans congregated outside the ground and at the City’s Pier Head when the title was won.

“As with any normal match, a comprehensive and appropriate policing operation has been put in place ” said assistant chief constable Natalie Perischine.

“We will also have additional measures we can introduce if necessary, including road management and Dispersal Orders, and this is again to ensure that people are kept safe and discouraged from the risks of gathering.”

Liverpool continue to build for the future, however, with teenager Layton Stewart, who scored 16 times for the under-18s last season, signing a new contract.

More in this section

Sheffield United v Everton - Premier League - Bramall Lane Sheffield United’s Europa hopes suffer massive blow as Richarlison heads winner
Brighton and Hove Albion v Newcastle United - Premier League - Amex Stadium Brighton guarantee safety after goalless draw with Newcastle
West Ham United v Watford - Premier League - London Stadium Watford’s Troy Deeney: There was no half-time fight and I won’t be picking the team
liverpoolplace: uk

Latest

Sport Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Larry Ryan

On the other hand...

Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper

The GAA Podcast

Your Irish Examiner delivered to your door

Subscribe today

Most Read

Family Notices

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up